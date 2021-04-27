Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Give Surprising Baby Timeline

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are one of the only “Vanderpump Rules” couples who have yet to take the parenthood plunge, and now they have confirmed that their timeline is a bit different than that of their costars.

In an interview with Bravo Insider, the couple revealed they are not jumping into the current “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom alongside longtime pals Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

“So many friends in our lives have given birth or are about to give birth, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Schwartz said. “We’re celebrating their newfound parenthood and anticipating ours sometime in the next few years.”

Schwartz’ wife chimed in to tighten up the timeline. “Few years? Probably next couple years,” Maloney said.

Although the couple had considered “making a quarantine baby” like some of their friends, Maloney revealed that she has changed her tune on pregnancy post lockdown.

“Now that the world’s about to open up, I’m like, I don’t know if I want to, like, run and get pregnant right away,” she admitted, “I think I might want to travel and experience a little bit of post-COVID life.”

Tom & Katie Revealed They Are Focusing on Their Relationship & Business Ventures

In the interview, the couple noted that they want to get back into a regular routine before throwing parenthood in the mix. Filming for “Vanderpump Rules” has been on hiatus for well over a year, and Schwartz’ restaurant venture, Tom Tom, was also put on hold amid restaurant shutdowns in California.

“We’d like to start a family some time in the next few years,” Schwartz said, adding, “First, we have to get our feet back on the ground, get a routine and a rhythm back and get our professional mojo flowing again.”

The Tom Tom partner noted that while the pandemic tested the couple’s relationship, it was also a period that was “full of love.” But he also joked, “Let’s just say, it was not the sexiest year. It was romantic and fun and very special, you know? We bonded on a deep level, but it wasn’t super sexy.”

Tom & Katie Had Previously Talked About Having Babies Sooner

Schwartz and Maloney’s new timeline is a bit of a surprise considering their past talk about kids. During a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, Maloney dished that the two were ready to become parents. “I feel like 2020 is the year for baby Bubbas,” Katie said per Bravo TV.

But once all of their pals announced pregnancies and they didn’t, Maloney revealed that she had no fear of missing out on anything.

“[I have] zero FOMO,” she told fans on social media, per Us Weekly. “I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

As for any additional hesitations, after Schroeder’s daughter Hartford was born in January, Schwartz was photographed holding the newborn and he admitted that it “melted away” any lingering doubts he had about parenthood.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Explains Move Back to L.A.