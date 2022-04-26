VPR Star Responds to Lala Kent ‘Cutting’ Them Out

Lala Kent caused a stir recently during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” when she revealed that she’d “cut” out one of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars over their continued friendship with Randall Emmett.

Kent was asked by a caller which of her VPR co-stars was the least supportive after her split from Emmett and her subsequent allegations that he’d cheated and she replied that Tom Sandoval hadn’t acknowledged the breakup at all or checked in with her. She then said that she just found out that Tom Schwartz had hung out with Emmett recently so she “cut him out.”

Kent explained that she wouldn’t normally ask her friends and co-stars to pick sides but because of the nature of the breakup and her claims about what Emmett had done, “if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland I want nothing to do with you.”

On April 21, Schwartz, Kent and several other “Vanderpump Rules” stars attended the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant in Las Vegas, Vanderpump à Paris, and Schwartz addressed Kent’s remarks and his friendship with Emmett.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Schwartz Said Things Are ‘Kind of Awkward’ But He Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ Toward Kent

Schwartz was asked by E! News about where things stand now between him and Kent and he replied, “I love Lala. I have nothing but good things to say about her. So there’s no hard feelings. I know she’s going through a lot.” He added:

So, I’m saying to give her some space. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s kind of awkward. I don’t really know what to say.

Schwartz told the publication that film producer Emmett is his “buddy” and the two hang out to play poker and pickleball. However, he said he has “a lot of respect for Lala.” At the grand opening, Kent was asked if she has any relationship with Schwartz and her reply was a simple “no.” She also said she’s not sure if Vanderpump has a relationship with Emmett but added, “I hope not, for her sake.”

Katie Maloney Also Chimed In on the Situation Between Kent & Schwartz

Kent broke off her engagement with Emmett in the fall of 2021 and said he cheated on her and created a “toxic environment” with their daughter Ocean, according to E! News. Kent’s co-star Katie Maloney, who recently announced her divorce from Schwartz, said she couldn’t blame Kent for cutting out Schwartz.

Maloney told E! News that it was Kent’s “M.O.” so she couldn’t fault her. She said Kent made it clear to her VPR co-stars about what she said went down between her and Emmett, “So for anyone to kind of take that and go back and decide to continue a friendship or relationship knowing… it is what it is.”

Despite that, Kent said she’s in a good place right now and “living my best life.” She said she’s “having a lot of fun” and wants to stay in a positive place. The “Vanderpump Rules” star also told E! News she’s not dating yet but she’s “talking to people.” She shared that she’s looking for a man who’s “tall, dark and handsome. And nice, kind of genuine and truthful and honest.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance