WATCH: Tom Schwartz Made Heartbreaking Statement Amid Split

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are in the process of going through a divorce. The two confirmed their split in March 2022 after several weeks of speculation.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney’s statement on Instagram read.

In the months that followed, Schwartz and Maloney took things one step at a time. They continued living together for a bit before putting their house on the market and moving into their own apartments. The two have remained friends and still respect one another, as evidenced by a recent “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast episode in which Schwartz was a guest.

“Life goes on and we’re doing okay,” Schwartz said on the podcast.

On September 15, 2022, the new trailer for Bravo’s “Winter House” was released. Schwartz and his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval made guest appearances on the new season and something Schwartz said in a clip is getting some attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Winter House’ Was Filmed in February & March 2022

Your First Look at Winter House Season 2! | Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were curious to see Schwartz and Sandoval with the “Winter House” crew in the new trailer and many are excited for the crossover. And it seems like fans are in for some serious drama.

Aside from the expected “Winter House” antics, Schwartz may have his own storyline on the show. Schwartz’s relationship with Maloney — and its ending — will get some airtime.

“I’ve seen his wife posting s*** on social media,” Craig Conover says in one scene.

“Where are you and Katie right now?” Kyle Cooke asks Schwartz in another.

“I just can’t imagine my life without her,” Schwartz responds.

According to Page Six, “Winter House” filmed in February and March 2022, which is around the time that speculation about Maloney and Schwartz’s marriage was running rampant on social media.

‘Winter House’ May Be the First Time Fans Hear Schwartz Talk About His Split on Television

With the second season of “Winter House” set to premiere on Bravo on October 13, 2022, this may be the very first time fans get an inside look into Schwartz and Maloney’s failing marriage.

While much of their lives will be featured on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” the 10th season doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, which means Schwartz’s official return to television since news of his split broke will happen on “Winter House.” Fans already seem excited for the new season of the show for this reason.

“I am curious to see what Tom says about the divorce/Katie,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the Toms on “Winter House.”

“Tom seems to be spilling way more than Katie and I’m curious as to what he says,” someone else wrote.

“ngl low key excited to see single Schwartz on this show lol,” a third Reddit user added.

“I’m kind of looking forward to seeing them in a different setting,” another person chimed.

