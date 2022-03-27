Is Tom Schwartz Living With Tom Sandoval?

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are ending their marriage. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars confirmed the news on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15, 2022.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney’s Instagram post read. “But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she added.

Schwartz and Maloney had been together for more than a decade, and tied the knot in 2019. Their wedding was featured on VPR and was officiated by Lisa Vanderpump. As the former couple figure out what’s next, there are a lot of rumors about who may have moved out, and who is living where.

One of those rumors suggests that Schwartz moved in with his BFF Tom Sandoval. But is it true?

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Responded to a Report That Schwartz Is Living in Her Home

Shortly after Maloney and Schwartz confirmed they were splitting, The Sun published a story, citing an anonymous source that claimed that Schwartz was living with Sandoval.

“They have to sell the house because it’s too big and too expensive for either of them to live there alone, it doesn’t make sense for them,” the source said. “Katie is very much in the driver’s seat of this breakup so whatever she says goes,” the source added. And while all of that may be true, Madix called out the publication for reporting that Sandoval had let Schwartz move in.

“Nobody is crashing at our house. Stop saying that,” Madix captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories, tagging a handful of publications who reported the opposite.

It appears as though The Sun has updated the article to reflect a more accurate statement.

“He’s been relying on Sandoval a lot for moral support. The Tom’s are sticking together, to no one’s surprise since he’s never been a fan of Katie’s. But Ariana is being a really good friend to Katie and has her back,” the source said.

Schwartz & Maloney Are Still Living Together

On March 18, 2022, Maloney opened up about her split on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. The episode, titled “The Hardest Decision of My Life,” was very raw and emotional for the reality star.

During the episode, Maloney confirmed that it was her decision to end her marriage.

“For a long time, I sat with it. And I thought about it. And I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time because I wanted to know if it was just maybe something else that was making me feel this way,” Maloney said. She explained that it got to a point where she felt like she was “going to burst.” She talked to her husband and made the decision that she’d be happier being single.

Maloney also said confirmed she and Schwartz are still living together as they try to figure out what is next for them as individuals. She did not mention any plans to move out or to sell the home they own together.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Cries While Talking About Her Split From Tom Schwartz