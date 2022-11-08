Fans Have Mixed Reactions to VPR Stars Looking Cozy

Fans had a lot to say after Scheana Shay posted a photo that showed her co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz looking cozy at the official opening of Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new Hollywood bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Shay shared a photo that was first posted on “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers’ Instagram Story with the caption, “This spot was a whole mood.”

The photo showed Flowers sitting closely on the couch with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Shay, Sandoval, Leviss and Schwartz. Schwartz and Leviss, who have been the subject of reports of being romantically involved for the past couple of months, appeared cozy at one end of the couch as Leviss leaned into Schwartz.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Said They Were Excited to See the Next VPR Season While Others Said Scheana Shay Was Not Being a Good Friend

Fans had a lot to say about the photo, especially as it was posted on Reddit, with many saying they were excited to see the upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Someone commented, “Raquel’s transformation from sweet and innocent new girl to ‘I’ll f*** your ex husband’ has really been a wild ride and idk how to feel about it.”

One person said they were excited to see it unfold on season 10, while someone else said, “gimme the mess peeps! … I’m just shocked it’s raquel who’s delivering.”

Another Redditor agreed, “Can’t wait to see how it unfolds! Those girls were so mean to her I think it’s funny this is happening.” Someone commented, “She’s come a long way from Bambi eyed b**** and I’m here for it.” Another person shaded Shay and said, “When Scheana whines about having no friends I remember she does this ish on the regular.”

Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz Both Addressed Where They Stand With Each Other at Bravocon 2022

Both Leviss and Schwartz addressed their rumored hookup at BravoCon and while Leviss was a bit coyer about whether she’d be interested in dating her co-star, the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner did say he “didn’t think” the two would end up in a relationship.

Leviss told Page Six that she thinks Schwartz is “cute” and gushed about their “little flirty, friendly connection.” She said that it was easy to talk to her co-star and described him as “sweet,” before telling the publication that she was happy to have a “friend in my corner.”

Schwartz also spoke with Page Six and said that he had really enjoyed getting to know his co-star “on a deeper level.” He said he realized that he hadn’t bonded with Leviss in the past but recently got the opportunity to and explained, “now I see the depth of character and how funny she is.”

Despite that, he said he “doesn’t think” a relationship is in the cards for their future, describing his VPR co-star as just a friend. “We’re tight, we’re friends, we’re boys,” he told the publication.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’