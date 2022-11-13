Vanderpump Rules Alum Suggests Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss’ Hookup Was Producer’s Idea

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss made headlines for a hookup at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding over the summer, but a former co-star recently suggested that it may have been all for show.

In March 2022, Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced they were ending their marriage, just a few months after Leviss and her fiancé James Kennedy publicly broke off their engagement during the filming for the season 9 reunion.

A source told Us Weekly that a single Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, “made out” after drinking heavily at Shay and Davies’ wedding reception in Cancun, Mexico in August. Another source told Hollywood Life that Maloney walked in on the two hooking up and flipped out as Bravo’s cameras captured her reaction for the upcoming 10th season. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing,” the insider claimed.

In an Instagram Live in November 2022, a former co-star weighed in on the hookup and hinted that it was all made for TV.

Jax Taylor Suggested That Producers Orchestrated the Hookup for a VPR Storyline

In an Instagram Live on November 7, 2022, screen recorded by the RealVanderpump Instagram account, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor was asked what he thought about Schwartz and Leviss’ hookup — and the ex-SUR bartender did not hold back.

“I don’t think it’s anything,” Taylor said. “This is what happened. You’ve got to remember the show has been on for what 10 years. The storylines are exhausted, they’re exhausted. We’ve done everything, done everybody, everybody’s fought everybody. This is the point now where the producers have to go and decide, scratch their heads and be like ‘Ok, who hasn’t hooked up with who at this point? Who can we make interesting? Tom hasn’t hooked up with Raquel. Ok how do we have that happen, why don’t we have that happen?’”

Taylor, who was an original cast member on the Bravo reality show until his exit in 2020, went on to suggest that the show has changed since he was last on it two years ago.

“What I prided our show on was it was organic when I was on it…” he said, hinting that more recent storylines seem scripted.

Fans reacted to Taylor’s remarks about Schwartz and Leviss in the comment section.

“I’m pretty sure Jax is right on this,” one follower wrote. “Kind of believe Jax on this but will have to watch,” another agreed.

Other Vanderpump Rules Stars Reacted to the Hookup ‘Storyline’

Schwartz has already made it clear that he has no interest in a romantic relationship with Leviss. In October 2022, the bar owner told E! News that while he has formed a “much closer” friendship with Leviss than he had with her before, he has no interest in dating her – or anyone else at this point. “At this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me,” he revealed. “I’m not even thinking about dating, I’m embracing being single, focusing on my career and our business.”

While Taylor has his own opinion on why the hookup went down, other “Vanderpump Rules” stars have also weighed in on the co-stars’ one-night romance.

“It was weird,” Leviss’ ex, James Kennedy told Us Weekly. “I mean, Raquel was, like, flirting with [VPR co-star] Peter [Madgrigal]…Now, it’s Schwartz. I don’t know. She is homey-hopping a little bit.”

Schwartz’s ex-wife also commented on the situation. During an October 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney said the whole thing between Schwartz and Leviss was “annoying.”

“When they are like ‘I don’t know, maybe we might kiss because we flirt all the time because that’s the kind of friendship we have,’” she said. “I’m like shut up, first of all, you don’t, second of all, enough, no one like cares.”

And Maloney’s close friend Lala Kent told Radar Online that she was “grossed out” by Schwartz and Leviss’ hookup.

