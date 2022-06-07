Vanderpump Rules Fans React to Tom Schwartz’s ‘Sad’ Posts Amid Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are getting ready to move out of their house, three months after announcing their plans to divorce.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars were together for 12 years. In 2019, they purchased a home in Valley Village, California for $1.925 million, according to Dirt.com. But even after separating, they continued to live together in the home.

On an episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney noted that the “living situation is not going to be forever” and that her and Schwartz were just getting the house ready to sell before going their separate ways. On the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney confirmed that she and Schwartz would be moving within a few weeks, and on social media, Schwartz also revealed the move was imminent.

Tom Schwartz Posted Several Melancholy IG Stories & Fans Reacted

On June 5, Schwartz posted a series of melancholy posts on his Instagram story. In one pic, he shared a pile of unmatched socks with the caption, “Can’t help but empathize with these unpaired socks.” Another pic showed the exes’ two dogs, Butter and Gordo, with the caption, “Children of divorce.”

He also shared two photos of stacks of moving boxes as the “nothing really matters” line from the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” played in the background.

Many fans felt Schwartz was playing victim with his melancholy posts. In a Reddit thread, one commenter shared the “unpaired socks” photo and posted a comment about the stacks of moving boxes and “nothing else matters” song. “I think we’re all about to see he is a lot less chill w the divorce than is being put on,” the Redditor wrote of the TomTom partner.

Others accused Schwartz of having a “woe is me” attitude.

“I get divorce is sad, but this just feels like Schwartz is throwing himself a pity party and, once again, making himself the victim of Katie’s choices,” one commenter wrote. “Like, what are these captions? I know he’s going for a ‘poor baby’ reaction, but all I can muster is a ‘how manipulative.’”

“A other people have said, this is textbook manipulation,” another agreed. “Particularly knowing how he invalidated Katie and didn’t put in any effort throughout the entire relationship. Sad.”

“Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of your own actions,” another wrote. “This is just… pathetic. …I just can’t feel sorry for a man who was given multiple chances to put in an inkling of effort or respect or consideration throughout years of being together. “

“Cry me a river, Schwartz,” another chimed in.

Another Reddit user wrote that Schwartz’s posts appeared to be “a cry for attention.” But another gave the ‘Vanderpump Rules” star some slack.

“I think these are fine posts …he’s going through it rn,” a commenter wrote. “I thought he was trying to make a light hearted joke to help with his sadness. It’s ok for him to feel upset even if it’s a self inflicted wound.”

Tom Schwartz Said it Was Katie Maloney’s Decision to Divorce

From the beginning, Schwartz made it clear that the divorce was not his idea. In an Instagram post in March 2022, he told fans that the split news “sucks” and that he wasn’t ready to use the word “divorce.”

“I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he wrote. “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. I fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

In April, Schwartz told Page Six he stopped wearing his wedding ring “out of respect for Katie.”

“I don’t want to seem like I’m clinging onto something, but the reason I kept wearing it is because A) it’s a beautiful ring and B) I still have a great love and admiration for Katie. I love her with all my heart,” he added.

Schwartz also said that he has no plans to date, but wants Maloney to find her person.