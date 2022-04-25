Schwartz & Sandy’s Update: Is the VPR Bar Ready to Open?

Schwartz and Sandy’s, the bar concept dreamed up by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, has been in the works for a long time. The besties turned business partners first pitched the idea on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 premiere, which was filmed in the spring of 2021.

When talking to Lisa Vanderpump about the new bar, Sandoval described the concept as “James Turrell, light artist, went over to his grandma’s house and took some acid.”

In October 2021, the duo confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the bar would be called Schwartz and Sandy’s, despite negative feedback from fans — and Schwartz’ soon-to-be ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

“The public does not like it, but we’re going to make them like it!” Schwartz told ET of the bar name. “We’re committed.”

The duo also gave a video tour of the still-unfinished bar during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion, which aired in late January 2022. But how much progress has been made since then? Here’s the latest:

Schwartz & Sandy’s Has New Design Details

On the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Schwartz described the up-and-coming bar as a “funky, vibrant, cozy dive lounge nestled under the Hollywood Hills.” The lounge is located in the Franklin Village area of Hollywood.

In March 2022, BravoTV.com shared a design update as Schwartz showed off “wallpaper day” at the bar. On Schwartz’ Instagram story, he also shared images of brightly colored floral and animals designs that would be on the walls.

On his Instagram story on April 18, Schwartz sat in a tan-colored swivel chair at the Franklin Village location and told fans, “I got chairs in.”

And a recent Instagram video gave fans an updated look at the bar. The still-in-progress space boasts wild wallpaper designs, globe lighting, a stone wall, and architectural highlights such as archways.

“PROGRESS,” came the caption. The video was credited to Concept XL, which is a full-service design firm located in Los Angeles, per the company’s website.

Schwartz & Sandoval Teased a Spring 2022 Grand Opening, But Fans Aren’t So Sure

During the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Schwartz and Sandoval teased a spring 2022 grand opening for their bar. During a January 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the duo also answered host Andy Cohen’s question about the timeframe for the bar opening.

“It’s coming along, we’re working,” Schwartz said of the venture.

“Early Spring, late March, spring, summer?” Cohen asked.

“We’re hoping to be open by the time the second sequel to ‘Avatar’ comes out,” Sandoval joked.

Based on the April video update, some fans think the grand opening is a long way off – swivel chairs or not.

“#grandopening 2024,” one fan cracked in the comment section of the video post.

Other followers weren’t impressed with the bar’s concept or the loud color scheme.

“I hope they’re taking off that horrendous wallpaper! Less is more guys!” a commenter wrote.

“Doesn’t all go together it’s very disjointed, hopefully it will make sense when done!” a third critic wrote.

“Awful Looks like a cheesy Mexican cantina,” another chimed in.

“Should’ve let LVP have a hand in the decorating this place is awful,” commented another follower.

But other fans said they liked the look of the bar.

“SERIOUSLY EPIC,” one commenter wrote.

