PHOTO: Tom Schwartz Dragged for ‘Sloppy’ Appearance

Tom Schwartz has been laying relatively low since he and Katie Maloney announced their decision to end their marriage back in March 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” star hasn’t shared much on social media and seems to be focused on the opening of his new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s alongside BFF Tom Sandoval.

Last weekend, Schwartz was on hand to celebrate Jax Taylor’s birthday. Schwartz actually shared a video to his Instagram Stories on July 9, 2022, in which Taylor was surprised by some of his closest friends, including his manager Lori Krebs, and VPR stars past and present from Scheana Shay to Kristen Doute.

Doute shared a photo of the group on her Instagram feed and it made its way to Reddit for a discussion.

“Aww, this is FRAMILY! happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend love you. stop blocking me or don’t. can’t wait for what’s to come,” Doute captioned the post.

Redditors were quick to point out Schwartz’s appearance in the photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Ripped Schwartz for Covering His Hands With His Sleeves

In Taylor’s birthday snap, Schwartz was wearing a pair of black shorts, and a long-sleeved shirt green shirt with the cuffs covering his hands. He paired the look with a pair of yellow slides. Schwartz stood in the middle of the group with one arm around Taylor and another around Shay.

“Why is schwartz doing that with his sleeves,” one Redditor asked.

“That’s his personality personified,” one person responded.

“He’s such a dweeb,” another comment read.

“My brother used to do that with his sleeves when he was like 4, so this checks out for Tom,” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

“I upvoted this before I went back to look knowing I wouldn’t be disappointed and I have to say I genuinely laughed out loud,” someone else quipped.

Several Others Continued to Bash Schwartz’s Appearance

Schwartz has been seen just a handful of times since his split from Maloney. Most of the times he’s been photographed, he’s been hanging around the former couple’s mutual friends. Schwartz also attended Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Rome. Although he wasn’t in the wedding, his ex-wife served as maid of honor.

Schwartz and Taylor are still friends even though Taylor is no longer on VPR. The fact that Schwartz was at Taylor’s birthday party isn’t at all surprising, but fans did take issue with the way he was dressed. Aside from hiding his hands in his sleeves, several other people felt that Schwartz looked rather unkempt and noted such on the Reddit thread featureing the photo.

“Dressing like a sloppy middle schooler is his aesthetic,” one person wrote

“It’s like he stopped by on the way from the hall bathroom back to his dorm room,” a second comment read.

“Nice of Tom to literally roll out of bed and make an appearance,” added a third.

“Swartzes shower shoes,” another Redditor said.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Spotted With Fawn Everett but Are They Dating?