Tom Schwartz Spills on ‘Awkward’ Run-In With ‘Gorgeous’ Bravo Star

Taylor Ann Green came face to face with Tom Schwartz at BravoCon earlier in October, just a couple of months after she admitted on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that he was her choice of Bravolebrity if Cohen were to set her up with someone.

Green appeared on WWHL in August, a short time after her split from “Southern Charm” co-star Shep Rose, and she told the host that she met Schwartz earlier that year at the NBC Upfronts and he was “just a doll.” She also agreed with Cohen that the VPR star is “lovely.”

After BravoCon 2022, Schwartz shared his thoughts on Green and admitted that he felt a bit awkward seeing her after her comments. Despite that, Tom Sandoval said he thought the two “would be cute together,” in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Tom Schwartz Revealed That He Got a Little ‘Bashful’ When He & Taylor Ann Green Were Called Out By Andy Cohen During WWHL

During an episode of WWHL filmed at BravoCon titled “Charming House Rules,” Schwartz was seated just in front of Green and Cohen called the two out during the show. Schwartz admitted that he felt “a little bashful” during the moment. “I knew who she was,” he told the publication. “Honestly, I was put on the spot up on stage in the bright lights.”

He said while he’s usually good at “being diplomatic,” he felt “awkward” at the moment and that’s why viewers saw him “kind of just shut down, blushed, and put my head down like a schoolboy.”

Despite that, Schwartz admitted that the two have become friends since BravoCon, describing the “Southern Charm” star as “gorgeous.” He told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that they have “a rapport” now and the two are friends. However, adding to his awkwardness about the situation is his friendship with Green’s ex Rose.

Tom Schwartz Is Good Friends With Taylor Ann Green’s Ex-Boyfriend, Shep Rose, Which He Said Makes the Situation More Awkward

Schwartz explained that he’s very close with the “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” male cast members, including Rose, which is why the situation with Green felt a little strange as well. That said, after Green’s WWHL appearance and comment about Schwartz, Rose did give the couple his blessing.

“I love Thomas Schwartz,” he told E! News, and said he’d be happy if the two Bravo stars ended up together. Rose said he’s not the “jealous” type and while he cherished their time together, he just wants to see his ex happy. “If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy,” he shared.

Schwartz said he saw Rose’s comments but replied, “Can I say no comment? But no, she’s gorgeous. But, I just feel like that’s not a good idea.” He praised Green as “incredibly beautiful, charming, and intelligent,” but confirmed that “for now” the two are simply friends.

