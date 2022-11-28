Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update on Their Relationship With LVP

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are giving an update on their current relationship with Lisa Vanderpump.

During an interview with OK! Magazine at BravoCon 2022 that was published on Nov. 25, the bar stars spoke about their boss and where they stand today.

“[Our relationship] is stronger than ever,” Schwartz said about Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. “I have such a great love and appreciation for Lisa and Ken. Everything they’ve accomplished, what they do for dogs and everything. They’re incredible human beings.” Sandoval also added, “They’re great mentors and they’re so loving. I feel like we’re not only business partners, we’re close friends now too.” In 2017, Schwartz and Sandoval went into business with Vanderpump and her husband, as they offered the pair a five percent stake in their new West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom. This was chronicled during season 6 of “Vanderpump Rules.” The bar finally opened in August 2018. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life This past year, Schwartz and Sandoval also opened up their own bar spot together in Los Angeles, called Schwartz & Sandy’s. Tom Schwartz Revealed What He ‘Loves’ About Their New Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa) While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Schwartz and Sandy’s opening party in July 2022, Schwartz revealed more about his new venture with his best friend, Tom Sanvodal, and what he loves the most about the restaurant. “I like that it’s unassuming,” Schwartz explained to the outlet at the time. “It’s in a strip mall, in the corner pocket, it’s very unassuming. Then you walk in and you’re transported to this other world. I love that about it.” Sandoval, who was also present during the interview, agreed. “It’s so exciting to see all of our hard work, all of the hard lessons we’ve learned, come to fruition,” Sandoval said. “In a place that we really feel is truly our own!”

One ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Said That This Upcoming Season Will Be ‘Fantastic’

During BravoCon 2022, Lala Kent teased more about the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” while speaking with Variety, and promised fans that it will be “fantastic.”

“I’m hoping that people who kind of fell off and stopped watching when we were going through growing pains in Seasons 8 and 9 will come back, because it’s going to be a fantastic season,” Kent told the outlet.

Kent continued, “We’re not in our 20s anymore. We’re grown adults and we’re going through divorces, having children, it’s just it’s a different game. You guys will see the first person I hooked up with since my last relationship on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which was weird. I’m looking at cameras going ‘The boy is here, I want to take him to the bedroom… What am I doing right now?’ Out of body experience.”

Ahead of this season, a lot happened in the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s personal lives. Kent split from her longtime fiancé, Randall Emmett, and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced that they would be getting a divorce. And, during the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy also revealed their split, which means that the aftermath will play out during this next season.

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

