Andy Cohen Noticed ‘Odd Energy’ Between Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

Andy Cohen noticed a weird energy between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz when they appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in February 2023.

Days after news of Sandoval’s shocking “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss broke, Cohen looked back at the last time the bar owners were in his Bravo Clubhouse — just one month ago — and he revealed he noticed something was off with their dynamic.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen revealed that he hopes Bravo will re-air the February 8, 2023, and the March 1, 2023 episodes of “Watch What Live.” Sandoval and Schwartz were on the earlier episode and Leviss and Scheana Shay were on the latter.

“Bravo needs to rerun both these ‘Watch What Happens Lives’,” Cohen said. “We need to watch them like the Zapruder tape. Because when Schwartz was on with Sandoval, I believe on premiere night, there was some odd energy between them.”

Cohen noticed how nervous Schwartz was acting during the show.

“Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers,” he said. “So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this, okay? I mean, that’s one of the big questions. “

On March 3, 2023, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after nearly 10 years due to his alleged affair with Leviss.

Fans Noticed the Weird Dynamic Between the Toms, Too

Play

Did Tom Schwartz Hope to Reconcile With Katie Maloney? | WWHL Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules reveals that he felt like there was no room for reconciliation when Katie Maloney brought up the issues in their marriage, saying that their break up felt final even as he was subconsciously hoping that they’d work it out. He also admits to having strayed a few times in his… 2023-02-09T03:30:24Z

Not only did Schwartz keep looking at Sandoval before he answered questions during the “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, but he repeatedly put his hands in front of his mouth. At one point, Cohen even called him out for it and Schwartz explained he puts his hands in front of his mouth when he’s “nervous.”

“Can Schwartz ever answer a question without looking at Sandoval? It’s like he can’t speak for himself,” one viewer wrote on Twitter at the time.

“WHY DID SCHWARTZ HAVE HIS HAND ON HIS MOUTH THE WHOLE TIME!” another asked.

In hindsight, fans now think Schwartz knew what was going on between Sandoval and Leviss when he appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“He def knew at wwhl,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Even while watching in real time, I thought it was super weird that Schwartz kept looking at Sandoval during WWHL, and agree that it seemed like he was looking for help answering questions. Looking back, there’s no way he didn’t know what was going on,” another Redditor agreed.

Tom Sandoval Said Tom Schwartz Did Not Know About His Affair Until ‘Very Recently’

Sandoval has already admitted that Schwartz knew about his affair, but that it wasn’t until “very recently.” In his first post-scandal Instagram post, Sandoval urged critics to leave his loved ones alone as the situation began to get volatile with angry Bravo fans.

“Please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation,” Sandoval posted on March 4. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

A similar message was posted on the Instagram account for the duo’s West Hollywood bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. But some people were angered by the statements.

“It’s almost definite Schwartz knew. That’s why the S&S statement about him not knowing pisses me off because they’re trying to save face by only making it seem like one Tom is the bad guy when they BOTH are,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Anyone who genuinely thinks Schwartz didn’t know the entire time is fooling themselves. The only people the Toms are ever completely honest with is themselves,” another commenter wrote.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix’s Brother Calls Tom Sandoval a ‘Try-Hard’