EXCLUSIVE: Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Talk Meeting VPR Babies For First Time

It’s not about the pasta…it’s about the pops.

Recently, Heavy caught up with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval to find out more about what they’ve been up to lately. Not only has filming begun for “Vanderpump Rules” season nine, but the pair are also helping to launch Daily Cocktails’ first-ever portable boozy frozen pops, Daily’s Poptails. At only 90 calories each and 6.8% ABV, the Tom’s will be bringing these boozy pops along to all of their summer activities with their fellow VPR castmates.

However, things might look a little bit different for their fellow castmates this year, as many of them have recently become parents. In March, Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett into the world, and in April, Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, also welcomed a girl named Summer Moon Honey Davies. And, although they are no longer on the show, their former costars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, have also had babies this year.

“So many beautiful babies to meet!” Schwartz shared with Heavy over email on May 12, 2021. “I have met all the babies except for Summer, Scheana’s baby.”

Schwartz continued about his costars, “They are all uniquely adorable and I gotta say all the parents are absolutely thriving in Dad/Mom mode. No doubt they will all make terrific parents. I’m so impressed with how seamlessly they have become caretakers.”

Sandoval & Schwartz Also Divulged Details About Their Upcoming Summer Plans

Along with filming this summer, Schwartz and Sandoval also shared what they’re most looking forward to in the coming months while cameras are or (aren’t) rolling.

“This summer we’ve been excited to get out and explore more,” they shared with Heavy. “Especially coming out of the last year as a hermit. We’re looking forward to hikes at Malibu state park, taking the train down to San Diego, and lots of ping pong and pickleball. We are both suckers for a good rooftop bar, especially in summer NYC.”

The pair also hinted at their summer plans, some of which may involve their friends from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“This summer we’re really excited to get the bars and restaurants back open!” they wrote to Heavy over email. “Industry got ravaged this past year along with many other industries so excited to get some rhythm back and re-connect with old friends and family. We have a tendency to neglect the beach here in LA even though it’s only 20 minutes away, so we made a pledge to get out there more and soak up some sun. Sand between toes. Poptail in hand. Activated chill!”

Schwartz also added that although filming for season nine has just started, “it’s been great so far!”

TomTom Will Be Opening Its Doors Again Soon

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many restaurants and bars to close down over the past year, TomTom was no exception. However, Schwartz and Sandoval revealed exclusively to Heavy that they’re almost ready to open things back up.

“TomTom is still not officially open but VERY soon,” Schwartz shared with Heavy. “It’s been a long road plagued with uncertainty but focused on the future and super optimistic about summer 2021. Excited to get a routine, a flow going again. We miss the whole TT family and are excited to reconnect, make some magic. We love West Hollywood with all our hearts and it’s nice to see it blooming again!”

The pair also added, “Just the other day though we were walking through TomTom with Nick Alain, Ken, and Lisa [Vanderpump] and it was magical. Just the vibe in West Hollywood is kind of electric again. Super grateful to be able to open up the doors again.”

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’