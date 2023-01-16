Tom Schwartz Poses With Vanderpump Rules ‘Royalty’ in Rare Pic

A rarely-seen member of the “Vanderpump Rules” family made a pit stop at Schwartz & Sandy’s bar.

In an Instagram post shared in January 2023, Tom Schwartz shared photos from a visit from one of the writers of the “Vanderpump Rules” theme song. The Bravo star turned bar owner also joked that the VPR title tune gives him “sheer anxiety” – but only a little.

Tom Schwartz Posed With Songwriter Matthew Remington Garner

On January 4, 2023, Schwartz shared an Instagram video of a man’s arm adorned with a full-sleeve tattoo of Lisa Vanderpump. The SUR restaurant owner was seen holding two Pomeranian pups in the detailed body art.

Schwartz posed next to the tattooed man in a second photo taken at the Franklin Village, California bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. In the caption, he revealed that the mystery man was songwriter Matthew Remington Garner, the man behind the “Vanderpump Rules” theme song, “Raise Your Glass.”

“We had VPR royalty in the house @schwartzandsandys not long ago,” Schwartz wrote. “@itsgarner wrote the theme song #raiseyourglass that his sister Dena sings. This tune is deeply embedded in my psyche. Conjours 90% joy & 10% sheer anxiety. Nice chilling with Matthew & his wife Alisha.”

Fans reacted on social media, with one writing that the catchy tune is “deeply embedded in all of our psyches… in a good way.”

Garner also commented on Schwartz’s post. “Haha was our pleasure, loved the new spot and you’re welcome,” he wrote. “I have that same 90-10% relationship with it as well. You’re a good Dude, our trip was great and I am always thankful to have been a part of the show and VPR family. We’ll be back for sure.”

He also shared his own photos from Schwartz & Sandy’s with the caption, “Let’s just say the drinks were [great], food was great, ambiance 10/10. Super fun vibe, amazing location. Had a blast ushering in the first night of our own Vanderpump bar hop tour. Thanks @twschwa for making it special, blame the faces in the pictures on the drinks being a little too good. “

Garner’s Instagram bio lists him as a “Santa Cruz Ca, Songwriter for shows such as Vanderpump Rules (Theme Song), Empire, Bad Moms, and more. “

According to Bustle, the “Vanderpump Rules” theme, “Raise Your Glass,” was recorded by the indie group Memoir, featuring Dena Deadly and her husband Zed Kelley. Garner was also part of the group at one point, the outlet noted.

“Raise Your Glass” Has Been Covered By John Legend & More

The “Vanderpump Rules” theme song is instantly recognizable. The opening credits are set to slo-mo footage of the cast members from the Bravo reality show pouring drinks and holding cocktail trays.

In 2021, Screenrant named “Raise Your Glass” as the top Bravo theme song, beating out the opening songs for “Southern Charm,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Summer House,” and more.

In 2013, Deadly posted to Facebook to introduce “Raise Your Glass,” touting it as “the theme song for the new Bravo show Vanderpump Rules.” Her band Memoir also recorded the “Summer House” theme song, “We Never Stop.”

In 2016, Memoir performed “Raise Your Glass” on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when Lisa Vanderpump was a guest.

That same year, Grammy-winning singer John Legend performed a piano version of the song.

According to E! News, actor, Seth Rogen also teamed up with several VPR stars, including Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Shay, for their own version of the theme.

