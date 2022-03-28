‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Slam Tom Schwartz Following Divorce Announcement

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are ending their marriage. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars confirmed the rumors on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15, 2022.

“I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney’s post read, in part.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f****** canned Instagram caption,” Schwartz wrote. “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he added.

In subsequent posts, Schwartz was still wearing his wedding ring, which caused some VPR fans to head over to Reddit to discuss.

Schwartz Was Slammed by Redditors for ‘Playing the Victim’

Although it appears as though Maloney removed her wedding ring a few weeks ago, Schwartz has been spotted wearing his band — even after the divorce announcement was made.

Schwartz still had his wedding ring on during a night out with friends — including Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark — in mid-March, and hasn’t taken it off yet.

“He had trouble getting married at first, now he’s having trouble getting un-married,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Schwartz wearing his wedding band.

“I’m sure he’s grieving the end of his relationship, but homeboy was a terrible husband who consistently showed disdain for his wife. He clearly didn’t like being married, lost the certificate, couldn’t say he loved Katie even when he was about to marry her again. So like…take your ring off,” someone else wrote.

“…his post seems performative. Using a weird ass hand placement to show that he’s still wearing his wedding ring,” a third person added.

“Of course he is [still wearing his wedding ring]. He’s playing victim,” a fourth comment read.

Maloney Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Regardless of who is wearing a wedding ring and who isn’t, Maloney is moving right along, waiting no time when it comes to ending her marriage.

On March 22, 2022, TMZ reported that the reality star has officially filed for divorce. According to the report, the paperwork was filed in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday. Maloney and Schwartz are still living together, albeit sleeping in separate bedrooms, while they try to process everything that’s going on.

“For a long time, I sat with it. And I thought about it. And I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time because I wanted to know if it was just maybe something else that was making me feel this way,” Maloney said on the March 18, 2022, episode of her podcast.

“It got to a point where I felt like I was going to burst. I felt like I was drifting. And I couldn’t stop it. And it was just, it was the hardest, hardest thing to do. It was the hardest thing to tell him, because I knew it was going to crush him,” she added.

