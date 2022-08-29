Fans React to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Wedding Anniversary Plans

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney decided to end their marriage, making the announcement on social media in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney’s statement read, in part.

The two continued living together, albeit sleeping in separate bedrooms, after the split until they got things in order and sold their house. Now, Schwartz and Maloney are on their own, but are still friends and still hang out together. They have been dedicated to keeping things amicable and both seem to be in a good place with how their split is playing out.

On the August 19, 2022, episode of Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, the “bubbas” gave their first joint interview since their divorce filing. During the episode, they shared a bit about how things are going — and they talked about their 6-year wedding anniversary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz & Maloney Wanted to Do Something Together on Their Anniversary

Schwartz and Maloney got together to record a podcast after they sold the house they once shared together. The two reminisced a bit and talked about what’s next.

“Life goes on and we’re doing okay,” Schwartz said.

“It’s also a little ominous with timing too because we close the day after our anniversary,” Maloney said. “I feel like it’d be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year. It’s like, I feel like, the last time we can acknowledge it,” she added.

Schwartz said that since the two are still “tight” they should “get drunk” and have an anniversary dinner with friends every year.

“I think at least… until our divorce is final,” Maloney said, trailing off.

“This time, six years ago, we were getting ready for our rehearsal dinner,” Maloney recalled. The two talked a bit about that special time in their lives.

Fans Reacted to Maloney & Schwartz’s Anniversary Idea on Reddit

After listening to the episode, some people went over to Reddit to share their feelings on Schwartz and Maloney toying with the idea of celebrating their wedding anniversary this year — and beyond.

“Could you imagine dating someone and going to the anniversary dinner they host each year with their ex? Lol please,” one person wrote.

“Y’all, they are discussing having an anniversary dinner with all their friends every year. Schwarz is all for it. They are farrrrrr too chummy,” someone else said.

“When Tom said they should still do something for their anniversary every year and Katie was like ‘well this year because we aren’t divorced yet but then i don’t think so.’ Whole episode was so awkward,” a third person added.

“I enjoyed this episode. It’s interesting seeing them interact now. Schwartz talks about wanting to still get together every year for their wedding anniversary to get drunk. Katie is like yeahhh uhh this year would be fine but we will see,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Asked if He’d Make Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors ‘True’