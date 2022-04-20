Tom Schwartz Still Wearing Katie Maloney Wedding Ring

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz revealed the reason he is still wearing his wedding ring, despite splitting with Katie Maloney.

On March 15, 2022, the reality TV stars announced they were splitting up, and on March 22 Maloney filed for divorce.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney wrote on her Instagram account. “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Revealed He’s Still Wearing His Wedding Ring Because There Was ‘a Profound Love’ Between Him & Katie Maloney & Not Because He’s ‘Clinging On’

Fans noticed he was still wearing the ring, despite the split, which Schwartz addressed while he was onstage during the “Spilling Tea Live with Zack Peter and Adam Newell” show according to Page Six.

“This is not me clinging on and being needy,” he said. “There was such a profound love there and I feel naked without it. I’m not clinging on. I am not.”

The outlet also reported that the reality TV star addressed a fan in attendance who asked how he was holding up.

“Relatively speaking, after what I’ve seen other people go through, I’m pretty good,” he said according to the outlet. “I’m OK. I think I’m OK. I’m as good as you can be coming out of a long-term relationship where you’ve been madly in love with someone.”

Tom Schwartz Says Divorce From Katie Maloney ‘Sucks’ & Is ‘Painful’

When the pair took to Instagram to share their break-up announcement, many fans took to the comments to express their thoughts on the split.