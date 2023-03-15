Tom Schwartz Spotted Filming ‘Winter House’ in Colorado: PHOTO

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz is Colorado with several other Bravo stars, but sans Tom Sandoval.

Less than two weeks after Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was unearthed, his best friend Schwartz was spotted in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The third season of “Winter House” started filming this week, per ET Canada. The first two seasons of the Bravo mashup took place in Stowe, Vermont.

On March 11, 2023, TMZ caught Schwartz at the airport, and now eagle-eyed fans have posted photos of him in Steamboat Springs.

In one photo shared on Reddit, Schwartz appeared to be in the snowy city with “Family Karma” star Brian Benni and “Winter House 2” star Kory Keefer with a cameraman capturing their conversation as they sat at an outdoor restaurant.

In addition to Schwartz, Benni, and Keefer, an inside source told Bravo by Gays that the third season of the “Winter House” could include Rhylee Gerber and Malia White (“Below Deck”), and Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Danielle Olivera of “Summer House.” The full cast has not yet been confirmed by Bravo.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Tom Schwartz Without Tom Sandoval

Not only are Schwartz and Sandoval best friends and co-stars on “Vanderpump Rules,” but they are also business partners. They are partnered with Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar Tom Tom, and in November 2022, they opened their own bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

The two are often joined at the hip while filming for Bravo, so it’s no surprise that fans had a big reaction to seeing a solo Schwartz.

In comments on Reddit, fans reacted to seeing Schwartz “without his Sandoval safety blanket.” Some fans felt it made sense to get Schwartz out there alone so he could repair his own reputation amid speculation that he knew Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss.

“I’m very excited to see Schwartzy on his own!” one fan wrote. “Right?! Time to separate the conjoined Toms,” another agreed.

“Wow Schwartz doing something without Sandoval???? He is growing up!!!” another wrote. “Baby bird is leaving the nest!”

“I really hope Schwartz will grow up and become his own person after all of this,” another chimed in.

There was Speculation That Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Would Skip “Winter House” This Season

Schwartz and Sandoval made a cameo on the second season of “Winter House,” which was filmed in Vermont in February 2022, just before Schwartz announced he was splitting from his wife, Katie Maloney.

But with Sandoval’s “Scandoval,” many fans thought they wouldn’t see either of the Toms in the upcoming “Winter House” season.

Shortly after news of the cheating scandal broke, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were anticipated to film for season 3 of ‘Winter House,’ but will now miss filming due to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ saga.” The insider added that Schwartz and Sandoval were instead filming emergency scenes for the back end of the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“There is a possibility the duo could go to Colorado later, and come in near the end of the ‘Winter House’ season,” the source added.

Heavy has reached out to Sandoval’s rep for comment on his “Winter House” status.

