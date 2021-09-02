Tracy Tutor Met Boyfriend Erik Anderson Through Co-Star

She’s selling houses and living the dream!

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor has a hunky beau. Tutor has been dating her boyfriend Erik Anderson for more than a year now. The 47-year-old real estate agent made her relationship with her 26-year-old personal trainer boyfriend Instagram official in July 2020.

Her new MDLLA co-star even confessed to setting them up. MDLLA and MDLNY star Fredrik Eklund commented on their first public Instagram together, “Don’t forget who put you together,” to which Tutor replied, “You did boo.” He wrote under another Instagram post, “We need a double date this week and that’s simply NON-negotiable.”

Tutor joined the previously all male cast for season ten of the show in 2017. When she initially appeared on the show, she was married to her now estranged husband Jason Maltas. At the time, she confessed that she was having difficulty balancing her career, family, and marriage. The two were together for 17 years and married for 13 before Tutor filed for divorce in early 2018. They share two daughters together: Juliette and Scarlet Maltas.

Tutor Has Gushed Over Her Beau

Tutor has not been shy in showing off her hottie with a body. Before making her relationship public, Tutor teased that she had moved on from her ex. The mom of two appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” just a few weeks before she showed the world her boyfriend.

During the episode, Cohen asked Tutor about her romantic life. “I’m happy. I’m seeing somebody, and it’s going fabulously,” she told him. MDLLA co-star James Harris pointed out that Tutor’s skin was going to which she responded, “He happens to be making my skin glow.” Cohen quickly asked if she was dating a dermatologist, but Tutor giddily replied, “Or my trainer.” Anderson is an L.A. personal trainer and has been working with Tutor since at least February 2020.

Tutor & Anderson Unknowingly Contracted COVID Together

The couple spends plenty of time in L.A. together, but they have also taken a few romantic getaways. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in early March 2020, the couple vacationed to Mexico. Tutor revealed on a July 2020 episode of SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Reality Checked that they both unknowingly contracted COVID.

She revealed that the situation, “got pretty intense . . . because we went to Mexico together and we both had COVID and we didn’t know it. When we got back and everybody was in full lockdown, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘well, let’s just stick together.'”

The two attempted to get tested right away, but the doctors said they didn’t have “enough symptoms.” She continued saying, “I felt better by day four. I went, ‘It can’t be COVID because people are going down with 104 fevers.'”

A few weeks later, both Tutor and Anderson decided to get an antibody test, and sure enough, they both tested positive. Luckily, both parties survived the virus.

The COVID scare hasn’t stopped their sense of adventure and travel. The two have since traveled to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and more. MDLLA season 13 premieres Thursday, September 2nd at 8pm ET/PT with a 90-minute episode on Bravo. Due to the timing of filming, fans can expect the new season to look like old seasons, with broker parties, open houses, and more.

