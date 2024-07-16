Bravo Star Says Ex-Fiancé’s Desire to Become a Father Contributed to Their Split

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor, 48, is opening up about her July 2023 breakup with her ex-fiancé, Erik Anderson, 27.

During an appearance on the June 25 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Tutor said Anderson’s interest in eventually being a parent was one reason their breakup occurred. Page Six reported that Tutor is a mother to two children, Juliet and Scarlet, fathered by her ex-husband, Jason Maltas.

“Because of the big age gap, there’s a time that he is obviously going to get to the place where he wants to have children and a family of his own,” said Tutor. “I sort of feel like I raised him. He’s going to be an amazing husband and father for a family. And have all of those things sometime soon. But it sort of hit that point where I know that’s going to happen for him one day. And I’m sort of on the other side of that.”

Tutor stated that she and the personal trainer, who she described as “a great love,” had discussed his feelings about wanting children during their 3-year-long relationship. According to the real estate agent, he said he did not yet want to be a father.

“I sort of let that creep down the road probably a little bit longer than I should [have] because I wasn’t willing to face what life looked like without him. If that makes sense,” said Tutor. “Like he brought so much good into my life, when I was a little bit all over the place after my divorce. He got me focused. He got me healthy.”

She clarified she still views Anderson as her friend, despite their “painful” breakup.

“He’s still my trainer,” said Tutor with a laugh while flexing her bicep.

Tracy Tutor Discussed Her Breakup in an August 2023 Interview

Tutor spoke about her breakup with Anderson in an August 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis‘ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” The real estate agent stated that their split was “very amicable.” She said she sold him “a condo” after he moved out of her home following their breakup.

Tutor also shared that she feels as though she “need[s] a boyfriend.”

“I should not be single. It’s dangerous for myself. For the city of Los Angeles and wherever else I travel to. I make poor decisions. Left and right,” quipped the “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” personality.

Tracy Tutor Opened up About Her 2018 Divorce in 2022

Tutor opened up about her 2018 divorce from Maltas in an October 2022 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.” She stated that their 14-year marriage ended because Maltas had an affair. She clarified that she and Maltas had “been having problems for a while” before she discovered he had been unfaithful.

Tutor stated that she found out about her ex-husband’s affair from her close friend. According to Tutor, her friend knew that Maltas was cheating after he spent time with an unnamed individual at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“The girl came to visit him at Coachella. And by the way, amongst people that I knew. As if that was cool,” said Tutor. “And he was like, ‘I adore this girl.’ And was, like, saying that to people.”

While speaking to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” in June 2024, Tutor shared that she now has a friendship with Maltas.