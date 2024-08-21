‘Big Brother 26′ Frontrunner Tucker Des Lauriers Has Surprising Connection to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The 26th season of “Big Brother” has been dominated by houseguest Tucker Des Lauriers.

Five weeks in, the 30-year-old Boston native has dominated the competitions on the CBS reality show, winning multiple Power of Veto competitions, AI Arena battles, and the coveted Head of Household, the latter after dominating in the dreaded Wall Challenge.

While “Big Brother” is all about secret-keeping, what the other houseguests—and fans—may not know is that Des Lauriers has a bestie connected to “Vanderpump Rules.”

The “Big Brother” fan favorite was even seemingly present for the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale episode, titled “Plot Twist.” The finale event was filmed at the Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery Tasting Room in San Francisco in September 2023. It ended with a major blowout between multiple cast members after Ariana Madix walked out of the venue and refused to film.

Tucker Des Lauriers Is Best Friends With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Regular Kyle Chan

In a post shared to his Instagram page in September 2023, Des Lauriers posed with “Vanderpump Rules” regular Kyle Chan. The jeweler has made more than 30 appearances on the Bravo reality show, per IMDb. Chan has long been friends with several cast members, including Madix and Tom Sandoval.

In a photo shared on his social media page, Des Lauriers revealed that he was at the Gold Bar Whiskey event to celebrate Chan’s collaboration.

“It was such a honor and a pleasure to be a part of one of my best friends @kylechandesign major accomplishments!” Des Lauriers captioned a slideshow of photos.

He added, “@kylechandesign and @goldbarwhiskey had a big big party last week that included the @pumprulesbravo cast and the filming of their season finale 😱🕺🏼🌶️.”

De Lauriers also congratulated his friend on his collaboration.

New fans who scrolled down Des Lauriers’s Instagram page were surprised by the connection.

“Not Kyle from VPR 😍,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“So Tucker does in fact run with that crowd,” another chimed in.

It’s unclear how long Des Lauriers has been friends with Chan or if he hangs out with other cast members from “Vanderpump Rules.”

In February 2019, he was photographed at Chan’s “Star Wars vs. Sexy Aliens” Birthday Party held at Sofitel Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Other guests included then “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute.

Tucker Des Lauriers Is a Model Who Has Modeled Chan’s Jewelry

On the “Big Brother” premiere in July 2024, Tucker announced that he worked as a chef for “the world’s first frozen protein bar company.” He butted heads with fellow contestant Lisa Weintraub, who also said she was a chef.

According to Variety, Des Laurier’s occupation is listed as a marketing and sales executive on his “Big Brother” bio. But he also works as a model. A look at his Instagram page features multiple modeling photos taken over the past few years.

In March 2023, Des Lauriers modeled necklaces for a campaign for Chan, as seen in photos posted to Instagram. He often wears necklaces and beaded bracelets in the “Big Brother” house, but it’s unclear if they are from Chan’s jewelry line.

