Did Tyler Whitman Sell “The Mansion” Condo on Million Dollar Listing New York?

Tyler Whitman is one of the newest real estate agents featured on Million Dollar Listing New York. At the end of season 8, Whitman earned a high-profile listing in midtown’s Murray Hill neighborhood that, if he sold it, would represent the highest sales price of his career.

Season 9 began with Whitman doing everything in his power to get the luxury condo sold. The condo is called “The Mansion” because it takes up an entire floor in the building. Did Whitman pull it off?

The Mansion Was First Put on the Market in 2015 But Did Not Sell

The Mansion condo is located at 172 Madison Avenue in midtown. The building is about one block from the Empire State Building and a few blocks north of Madison Square Park.

Fans of MDLNY know Whitman had been nervous about whether he could win the listing because he had never taken on such an expensive project before. But the owners may have been more willing to take a chance on a relative newcomer to the luxury market because the Mansion was struggling to sell.

According to records on Realtor and StreetEasy, the Mansion had already been on the market for more than four years before Whitman’s firm, Triplemint, took over the listing.

The condo was first put up for sale in July 2015 for $13 million. Keller Williams was the first agency on the project. The owners moved on and hired the Corcoran Group in April 2018. At that time, they raised the price to $14 million, according to StreetEasy. But the Mansion still did not sell.

The Madison Avenue Mansion Listing Has a Wrap-Around Terrace With a Lap Pool

The most memorable aspect of the Mansion is the massive outdoor area. As Whitman noted on the listing, the condo has a wraparound terrace measuring 3,000 square feet. It has a 50-foot private, heated lap pool and ample deck space for entertaining.

Inside, the condo has just under 3,000 square feet of living space. The four bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms and there an extra half bath for guests.

The open-concept living area has 18-foot ceilings. The chef’s kitchen includes Miele appliances, a wine cooler, Luce de Luna quartz countertops and white cabinetry. Whitman’s team member Bailey Gladysz posted several photos of the Mansion to Instagram here.

The building also features attractive amenities. It has a full-time doorman and a live-in superintendent. There is a gym and spa, as well as another large pool and hot tub.

WARNING: The next section contains a spoiler. STOP READING if you haven’t finished the May 13th episode yet and don’t want to know whether Tyler sold the apartment.

Whitman Persuaded the Sellers to Drop the Price to $11 Million in Early 2020

Triplemint took over the Mansion listing in October 2019. The price was originally adjusted back to $13 million.

Whitman began his selling efforts with a video that he posted on Instagram. Whitman narrates the comical story of a man named Fred who wins the lottery and decides to buy a luxury apartment with his winnings. The man runs around the Mansion apartment in an over-the-top fashion. He shouts, “I’m rich” as he flops into the pool. He’s dazzled by all of the elaborate finishes, appliances and open-concept living area.

It all turns out to be a dream. But Whitman explains the apartment is “totally real, and totally real for you.” The video ends with Whitman comforting a weeping Fred.

But creative video aside, the Mansion continued to sit. After about two months on the market, Whitman persuaded the sellers to do a major price reduction to try to rejuvenate interest in the unit. They agreed to a new price of $11 million in January 2020.

In the season 9 premiere episode, Whitman also pushed the sellers to replace the unique furniture, which he said potential buyers had found distracting. But instead of paying for new staging, the sellers simply removed the furniture. That left Whitman the challenging task of trying to help buyers visualize how furniture would fit in the space.

It took another year, but Whitman did eventually find a buyer. Records on StreetEasy show the Mansion went into contract in February 2021. The sale was finalized a few weeks later. As Whitman listed on his website, he did manage to get the $11 million asking price specifically for the Mansion. The May 13th episode of MDLNY showcases the negotiation between himself and the buyer’s agent, and the unique compromise reached to get the sale done. According to City Realty, the Mansion was on the market for a total of 2,026 days, or more than five years, before it sold.

