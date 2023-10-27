Ubah Hassan Calls Out Tamra Judge for Reunion Criticism

Apples against oranges. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge recapped the RHONY season 14 reunion with former “Beverly Hills” Housewife Teddi Mellencamp in the October 24 episode of their “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. During the recap, both co-hosts were quick to critique Ubah Hassan’s reunion behavior.

Judge said that Hassan’s “reunion performance was giving me ‘I did nothing all season and I need to do something to save my apple.’ It felt forced to me. It wasn’t landing right. She had multiple moments where she would bring some random topic up about [Jenna Lyons] and everybody would look at her and go ‘Huh?'”

Now, Hassan has clapped back at Judge’s comments, sharing her thoughts about the RHOC star and screenshots of the pair’s direct messages in an October 27 Instagram story.

Ubah Hassan Called Out Tamra Judge Publicly

Hassan was very direct, tagging Tamra Judge in her story post, which featured a screenshot of the “Two Ts” podcast hidden behind multiple captions.

“Secure what apple? Darling, I’m the tree, duh! You know they edit this show to the moon and back. They nothing random they choose to edit that way to [create] confusion so people like you can talk… If you’ve got questions, send ’em my way,” Hassan wrote to the RHOC star.

“[By the way],” Hassan added in reference to the claims that she kept attacking Lyons, “I didn’t go to reunion for anyone. I was there to seek clarity from a bunch of passive-aggressive hags.”

Despite calling out Judge publicly, Hassan also shared screenshots of Judge’s response to her Instagram story. Judge went into Hassan’s direct messages to apologize, writing her to say “Ubah! We love you 😘. Just didn’t understand your anger towards Jenna ? And yes the editing 😩. Sorry I take it all back ❤️”.

Hassan cleared up her stance in response to Judge, telling her “I bear no grudge against Jenna. She shared her perspective in her confessional, despite not being present for the full story. I found it crucial to address this and seek clarity.”

Judge eventually offered Hassan to appear on the “Two Ts” podcast to share more of her perspective on the RHONY reunion, but Hassan did not seem keen on the idea, letting her know, “No, thank you. The majority of people here resort to passive-aggression and can’t confront the truth. I won’t waste my time on a group of biased viewers accustomed to artificial interactions.”

Ubah Hassan Addresses Keeping Her Love Life Off Camera This Season

Hassan’s original call-out Instagram story also included a “Sidenote” in response to the heat she’s been getting for keeping her relationship private during the course of RHONY season 14 filming. In the RHONY finale, it was revealed that Hassan was dating a man who lived in Connecticut, however, the supermodel walked out of Brynn Whitfield’s birthday party when this information was made public to the group, as she did not want her love life discussed on camera.

Hassan caught heat from fans for hiding a part of her life from the cameras, with one fan tweet reading, “Ubah is coming in hot on this reunion because she was such a thumping bore all season long with basically no storyline other than stealing from restaurants and keeping her personal life a secret – which is a reality TV no-no.”

“It’s truly remarkable how some of you jump to conclusions, thinking that my choice to keep my relationship private implies the man must be married. Not everyone thrives on seeking attention or airing their entire life for public consumption. And don’t give me the BS I signed up for this. My man didn’t,” Hassan said in her October 27 story post.

