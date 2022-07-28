‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Hints at Return to Television

Kristen Doute exited “Vanderpump Rules” after the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2019. According to Entertainment Tonight, Doute and her former co-star Stassi Schroeder were not asked back to return to the reality television series “after past racist actions against former co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced” in 2020.

On July 24, Doute uploaded a TikTok video about running into ex-partners at a party. A handful of fans shared they wanted the fired “Vanderpump Rules” star to come back to the show in the comments section.

When one commenter wrote, “Please come back to our tv screens 🥰🥰🥰🥰,” Doute replied, “Might be sooner than you think 😏.”

“Omg queen miss u on tv,” commented another social media user.

“Stay tuned 😏🥰,” responded the former Bravo personality.

On July 23, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of one of Doute’s comments on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Kristen hinting she will be back on t.v.,” read the caption.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts on Kristen Doute’s Comment

Several Reddit users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“Every fired member of the VPR cast has insisted that they’re about to be on TV again at one point or another. As of now, not one of those claims has come to fruition. Let’s take this with the iceberg-sized grain of salt that it deserves,” commented a Bravo fan.

“I mean far be it from me to defend Jax [Taylor] or Kristin but I think all influencers in general kind of do this. It builds momentum in a fan base to keep them in ppls minds and to keep themselves looking employable for paid partnerships and what not,” asserted a different person.

“Quelle surprise! Suffering is the mind’s refusal to accept reality,” shared a commenter.

“I think I’m just as doubtful as everyone else here 🥴But if she did I’d be all over watching that train wreck,” stated another.

“I live for Kristen and her chaos!! Can’t wait,” chimed in a fifth social media user.

A few “Vanderpump Rules” fans shared that they believed Doute will be present at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding, which may be filmed for the show’s upcoming tenth season.

“She’ll probably be at Scheana’s wedding,” added a different person.

“I bet this means she expects to be in background shots of Scheana’s wedding,” commented a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Kristen Doute Has Remained Friends With Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Doute has remained friends with some of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars after being fired. For instance, she has a close relationship with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who also left the show after season 8. Doute took to Instagram to wish Taylor a happy birthday on July 9. The photo showed Doute, Taylor, Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and Peter Madrigal.

“aww, this is FRAMILY! happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor ❤️ we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend 😉 love you 🥳 stop blocking me or don’t 😚 can’t wait for what’s to come…. 😏,” wrote Doute in the caption of the post.

