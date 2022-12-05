‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Says He’ll ‘Allow’ Himself to be ‘Steamrolled’ By Exes

Randall Emmett spoke out about his relationships with the mothers of his children in a rare interview. The film producer has been estranged from his former fiancée, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, since their split in October 2021 amid allegations that he cheated on her throughout their relationship.

Emmett, 51, and Kent, 32, share a 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, and he also has two daughters, London and Rylee, from his marriage to actress Ambyr Childers. Both Kent and Childers have had ongoing custody battles with Emmett, according to Us Weekly.

Randall Emmett Says He Will ‘Allow’ Himself to be ‘Steamrolled’ By His Exes For the Sake of His Kids

Emmett, who appeared on the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules” with his then-fiancée Kent, has been relatively quiet regarding his breakup from the Bravo star, but in a rare interview with The U.S. Sun, he vowed that he will do whatever it takes to keep the peace for his three daughters.

“I will always allow myself to be steamrolled in exchange for my children’s safety and happiness,” he told the outlet. “Let me be the joke for them if that’s what they need.”

Emmett added that his daughters are the “priority” and that nothing else is important to him. “I’m always gonna put them first before myself and hopefully, you know, that ultimately will be what the overall theme is,” he said of his kids.

Randall Emmett Accused His Exes of Working Together to ‘Destroy’ Him

Emmett’s new comments come just one month after Childers hit him with court papers to request a restraining order and sole legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October 2022 and viewed by Heavy, Childers requested a domestic violence restraining order from Emmett amid claims that she feared for her well-being.

Emmett responded to Childers’ allegations with a claim that his two exes have been working together to discredit him. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Emmett said, “Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham [Kent’s legal name], the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean.”

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” he added.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Childers’ initial request for the temporary restraining order was denied due to lack of proof.

As for Kent, she has gone on record as saying that she “never” wants her daughter to end up with a man like Emmett. In a November 2022 interview on the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, Kent said she hopes Ocean isn’t someday “embarrassed” by things she has publicly said about her dad.

“My situation would be different if I was dealing with someone who was a good person and I just, like, got cheated on,” she said. “Like, I could definitely co-parent, we could spend holidays together, like, no big [deal]. But because…that person and I are not in alignment morally, I feel like it’s best for myself and just what I need to do in business to not be associated with him.”

