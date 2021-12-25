‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies Celebrate Their 1st Christmas: PHOTOS

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the “Vanderpump Rules” babies. The children of the past and present stars of the Bravo reality show are geared up for their first holiday season.

In 2021, four “Vanderpump Rules” babies were babies were born: Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark in January; Ocean Kent was born to Lala Kent and her now-ex, Randall Emmett in March; and in April; and Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed son Cruz Michael Cauchi, while Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed a daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Check out the photos below to see how the “Vanderpump Rules” babies are all spending their first Christmas.

Hartford Clark Had a Holiday Playdate With Cruz Cauchi & Summer Moon

On Instagram, Stassi Schroeder posted a Christmasy snap as she sat with Brittany Cartwright while they both held their babies while sitting on a staircase at the Cauchi home. Hartford wore a tartan plaid dress while Cruz was decked out in a “Grinch” onesie. A second pic showed Hartford holding on to Summer’s arm as they posed in their holiday best.

“It’s officially Christmas time,” Stassi captioned the post. “Our babies are cute. And the second slide has season 1 Stassi/Scheana vibes.”

Cruz Cauchi Paid a Visit to Santa in Kentucky

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax and Brittany are spending the holidays in Kentucky with Brittany’s family, so it’s no wonder they paid a visit to see Santa Claus while out in Brittany’s home state. Cruz was all smiles as he wore an adorable reindeer sweater and sat on Santa’s lap at a display in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Santa said I’ve been a reallyyyy good boy this year! #babysfirstchristmas,“ Brittany captioned the photo.

Summer Moon Saw Santa in Hawaii

Speaking of holiday trips, Summer Moon Davies is spending Christmas in Hawaii with her mom Scheana’s family, as seen in photos on Instagram. Fans know that Hawaii holds a special place in Scheana and her fiancé Brock’s hearts, and that they even posed for a “babymoon” photo shoot there when Scheana was pregnant with Summer.

In photos shared on Instagram, Summer is seen happily posing with Santa, but in a second snap with a short and sandals wearing St. Nick in Hawaii, she is in tears.

“First time she met Santa he said she made the nice list… what happened the next?” Scheana captioned the too-cute pics of her baby girl.

Ocean Kent Will Have a Magical Christmas With Her Mom

Lala Kent is still dealing with the aftermath of her recent breakup from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, so Christmas will have a very different feel for her after five years with the filmmaker. But in an interview with Distractify, Lala revealed that she plans to make Ocean’s first Christmas a magical one for her by decking the halls of their new place.

“She is coming into her little personality, and she sees things and her face just lights up,” Lala said. “Even though she won’t remember it, I want her to be able to look back and see what her first Christmas was like. ..I want to feel like we’re in a Christmas movie.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS