‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals Why He’s Missing From Season 10 Episodes

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brock Davies revealed why he wasn’t seen at all in the season 10 premiere. In a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, the Homebody app founder revealed that him and his wife, Scheana Shay, had babysitting issues for their toddler daughter, Summer Moon.

Davies told the outlet that he and Shay “were just figuring out our scheduling” early on when filming for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show started last summer.

Davies was last seen on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale getting into a blowout argument with James Kennedy over the DJ’s wedding weekend. Kennedy ultimately kicked Davies out of his party.

Fast forward to a year later and the “Vanderpump Rules” premiere went on without Davies. The season 10 opener, titled “Breaking Bubbas,” focused on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce and Kennedy’s introduction of his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, to the group.

Scheana Shay Revealed It Wasn’t Possible For Both Her & Brock Davies to Go to All of the Filming Events For ‘Vandeprump Rules’

Shay elaborated on the situation, explaining that Davies stayed home with their baby a lot while she went out to film the show she has been part of since 2013. The “Good as Gold” singer explained that while they do have her mom, Erika van Olphen, to help them with babysitting, they like to keep it to one of them at home with their daughter as much as they can.

“So I’m like, ‘Cool. I just look like the mom going out by herself all the time,” Shay told the outlet of her scenes on “Vanderpump Rules.” “But it’s, like, we also have a job to do, you know? And we have a kid. So in the beginning, we were still trying to find our footing with, ‘Are we both going out to all these events?’ And he’s like, ‘Just you go, you know, it’s like the first week of filming, do your thing.’”

Davies previously talked about his reduced role for Season 10 in an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet. “This season, I definitely took a step back,” he revealed in late 2022. “This season I definitely got a minor role as opposed to season 9.”

“I’m not front and center this season…. But it was great to kind of just sit back, and that’s what the first season should have been for me, which was a lot,” he added.

Davies will be seen prominently at one point for season 10, as a cast trip to Mexico for his wedding to Shay will be featured later this season.

Brock Davies Revealed He Was Not Paid At All for Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

When Davies first appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” as Shay’s fiancé in season 9, he was involved in several major storylines, including the season-ender in which he plotted to piggyback on Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement weekend with his own wedding to Shay.

But despite his appearance as a main cast member, Davies told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” in January 2022 that he was never given the title of main cast member and that he was never paid at all for his role on ‘Vanderpump Rules.” He explained that he was considered Shay’s “plus one” during filming last season.

“Scheana has a contract with these guys, it’s her whole life and guess what that involves me and her child,” he said at the time. “In time, it will turn into a revenue but for me, I went into the season just putting my best foot forward for Scheana and supporting her because yeah, she gets a decent crack at the money from it.”

When asked if he was paid at all for his appearances on “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Davies replied, “Zero, baby.”

