‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Criticized For Comments About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Brock Davies was called out by “Vanderpump Rules” fans for comments he made about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s co-parenting arrangement.

On the November 8 episode of the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, the father of three questioned how his wife could deal with the estranged exes, who announced their split in March 2024 after nearly five years of marriage. Taylor and Cartwright share a 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“It’s weird. I’s just like for me that whole situation is just annoying, to be honest,” Davies said to his wife Scheana Shay. “I don’t know how you’ve stuck around with, like, dealing with the Jax and Brittany of it all for so long.”

When Shay explained that she loves Cartwright, Davies continued, “She puts herself in a spot too sometimes because she’s really just wishy-washy with her own self by setting those hard boundaries with him and then let them get destroyed by him. And he just walks all over her.”

Shay noted that the exes were “trying to figure out how to co-parent.” “You know, this is a new world for them. Neither of them have been married and divorced with a child and a home before, you know. So I don’t think we can really judge or say how they’re dealing with,” she added.

“Yeah, I am judging, actually,” Davies admitted as his wife carefully added, “Yeah, so moving on.”

But Davies dug in one more time. “It just puts all of the friends in… Case in point: I’m not picking sides here, I’m taking care of like the right whoever’s doing the right thing,” he said. “And the problem was when they were going for their separation and she was like ‘Yeah there’s a hard he can’t be around him, braah braah’ and then when sh gets caught up with her schedule all of a sudden, he just walks into school to pick up her kid. I’m like. there’s a problem here.”

Shay once again said, “I get that, and so that’s kind of like, but you know what, I think she’s doing the best that she can do right now. And I think she’s just trying to figure out how to co-parent while still being a full-time working mom. The girl’s booked and busy.”

Fans Felt Brock Davies Was Out of Line

Davies shares a 3-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, with Shay. He also has two older children, Eli and Winter, from his first marriage that took place in Australia years ago. Davies does not see his older children. He left his family when he moved to the United States to pursue a rugby career.

In June 2023, Davies told Us Weekly his kids live in a family home with his ex-wife and her second husband, and he has peacefully backed away. “It doesn’t come down to what I want at this point in time. It’s what’s good for the kids,” he said of his relationship with his children. “They’re in a stable environment with their dad and their mom and their little sister. And so, in time, I’m hoping, we can continue having the doors open and then they’ll come in and we can communicate.”

Based on Davies’ lack of co-parenting with his own children, some fans felt he was out of line for commenting on Cartwright and Taylor’s situation. Fans reacted to Davies’ comments in a Reddit thread.

“Brock is the last person who should be speaking about anyone’s parenting,” one commenter wrote.

“What WOULD BROCK KNOW ABOUT CO-PARENTING? Ummm nothing!” added another.

“It’s none of his business,” another chimed in. “You don’t publicly blast the way people coparent…everyone’s situation is different.

“At least they are trying to coparent…” another critic added.

Jax Taylor Called out Scheana & Brock For Talking About Him on the Podcast

Taylor caught wind of Shay and Davies’ podcast and he was not happy. After the duo shared another story about running into him at a barbecue at their kids’ preschool, he posted on his Instagram story about it.

“Imagine having absolutely no content for your podcast so you have to stoop as low as to talk about your friend’s personal life and private moments at your child’s school,” he wrote. “Anything for a click or a buck with these two. Very sad.”

In September, Cartwright told People magazine that Taylor was a great father to Cruz. “He’s a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband,” she said. “I’m not ever going to take Cruz away from him. We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship.”