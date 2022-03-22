Blind Claims ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Canceled but Someone Is Getting a Spinoff

The future of “Vanderpump Rules” has been up in the air for weeks, and Bravo has neither confirmed or denied if the series will return for a 10th season.

However, a set of blinds seem to suggest that the network isn’t completely done with the cast. One blind sent in to DeuxMoi suggests that Bravo will green light a spinoff that will feature at least some of the existing cast with Lala Kent as the main star.

“Word on the street is that this popular Bravo spinoff is getting the axe, despite two main characters splitting. But due to another network crossover, they’ve learned that it’s smart to play one character on a new show — still in planning mode, but the lead atm is a certain mistress (new mom) done wrong,” the blind read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Another Blind Suggests Kent Is Getting Her Own Show

A separate blind was sent in to Bravo and Cocktails and suggests that Kent is getting her own show.

“Not sure who she blew on a PJ to make this happen, but word on the street is this sugar baby is getting a show,” the blind, posted on March 17, 2022, read. Although the blind is anonymous, there are enough context clues for fans to figure out this is about Kent.

Interestingly, the blinds were sent in to the respective accounts after fans shared some Viewer’s Voice questions about VPR. Viewer’s Voice gives viewers and fans an opportunity to provide feedback about various television shows.

One Redditor shared a broad overview of the questions asked about “Vanderpump Rules,” which can be seen below.

“Many questions included statements like: IF VPR were to come back who and what would you like to see, IF VPR were to come back, would you like new cast members, would you watch if it had a new name, would you watch if it didn’t have Lisa, would you watch if it was a whole new cast? Are you interested in pregnancies? Are you interested in Restaurants after Covid?”

Fans Aren’t Convinced That the Blinds Are True

While many people are still wondering what will become of “Vanderpump Rules,” there are quite a few who don’t believe that Kent will be appearing in a spinoff.

“Based on the amount of fake bravo stuff, id take it with a grain of salt,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the rumors.

“Ths feels fake. Based on nothing but my gut I think someone with real tea wouldn’t say ‘they’ve learned that it’s smart…’ Like, you would say “The network wants to do a spinoff.” That second sentence is grammatically chaotic lol,” someone else wrote.

“Bravo would not miss the opportunity to capitalize on a divorce. I think this is fake,” a third comment read, the social media user suggesting that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce could prove to be reality television gold.

“They aren’t going to cancel a show lol Peacock is bringing back old shows purely for content,” a fourth person added.

