Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Canceled Now That Lisa Vanderpump Has New E! Show?

Lisa Vanderpump recently announced that she will star in a new show—on a new network. The longtime Bravo queen bee will star in Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, a new dinner party series set to premiere March 18 on E!, according to People.

The series will follow the wealthy restaurant owner as she hosts dinner parties with celebrity guests at Villa Rosa, her Beverly Hills estate.

But what does this mean for Vanderpump Rules, LVP’s long-running Bravo reality show that has been hanging in limbo since last year?

Lisa Vanderpump’s New Show Prompted Fans To Question the Fate of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lisa has been busy, but it hasn’t been due to filming a ninth season of Vanderpump Rules. She recently took to Twitter to tell fans that she has been “filming like crazy, writing a book and designing a new restaurant.” She also hosts a podcast, All Things Vanderpump.

The “filming” seems to be for Overserved, which will feature celebrity guests such as Iggy Azalea, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho, and Lisa’s good friend Lance Bass, per Page Six.

On social media, many fans assumed that Lisa’s new show means the end of Vanderpump Rules.

“So Vanderpump Rules is done?” one fan tweeted.

“Ummm so are we gonna get any updates on Vanderpump Rules??” another Twitter user asked. “Is it coming back?? Is it canceled?? Are we all gonna pretend it never happened??”

“We were sad to hear Lisa Vanderpump won’t be returning to Bravo, or Vanderpump Rules, what’s going on #bravotv guys? What’s going on #andycohen? You’ve lost one of your biggest draws/shows, you lost Lisa Vanderpump, not a good move,” another tweeted.

Another fan predicted that Lisa will star in a Vanderpump Rules spinoff based in Las Vegas, “just not now as she has too much on her plate.”

Several of the Main ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Have Been Fired or Quit the Show, Which Does Not Bode Well for the Future of the Bravo Reality Series

The fate of Vanderpump Rules, which is set at LVP’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, is still unclear. Filming usually takes place at SUR during the summer and fall, but the restaurant shut down for an extended period of time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now operating under limited capacity and strict health and safety protocols – which means it probably isn’t a good time to have camera crews in the area.

In addition, multiple cast members either “quit” or were fired from the long-running Bravo hit, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, so the cast list for a future season remains unclear.

A Vanderpump Rules baby boom has also sparked rumors of a bump-based spinoff.

In December, blogger Tamata Tattles reported that Bravo did not extend the contracts of any Vanderpump Rules stars and that the show is “officially dead.” The network has yet to confirm that Vanderpump Rules has been canceled.

It should be noted that Lisa’s new E! show does not mean she has left the Bravo fold, as both Bravo and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.

