‘Vanderpump Rules’ Guys Tease New Bromances Without Jax Taylor

If Tom Sandoval is the “number one guy in the group,” he may have just found his new number two. The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a new photo to his Instagram page to tease his new wingman amid the recent exit of Jax Taylor on the Bravo reality show.

Fans know that Sandoval and Taylor were best friends for years, but that things got rocky in the months leading up to Taylor’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright. Taylor almost fired Sandoval as his best man, and two years later, the two do not appear to be on speaking terms. Last year, Sandoval even admitted that his friendship with Taylor was never a “safe place,” per Page Six.

So who is Sandoval “hanging out” with these days?

Sandoval Called Scheana Shay’s Boyfriend Brock Davies a ‘Real’ Friend

With Taylor out, Sandoval shared a photo as he hung out with his new “Vanderpump Rules” bestie, Brock Davies. The boyfriend of Scheana Shay posed with Sandoval as they worked out together. In the pic, Sandoval was hanging upside down from an inversion bar as Davies, a personal trainer, posed by his side with his arms crossed.

“Real friends don’t leave u hangin!” Sandoval captioned the post. He added the not-so-cryptic hashtags #newbestie #outwiththeoldinwiththenew #newpartners #parnersincrime

Several commenters questioned if Davies is “Jax’s replacement.”

“Sometimes you just outgrow friends,” one fan wrote.

“That’s a major bestie upgrade in [Brock Davies],” another added.

“OMG I cannot wait to see you two on VPR,” a third fan chimed in.

But others were more concerned that Davies will replace Tom Schwartz as Sandoval’s ride or die.

“Are you cheating on Tom Schwartz? You two better still be friends! I’m not sure I could handle that breakup,” one fan wrote.

“Stop you and Schwartzy for life!” another added.

Taylor & Schwartz Both Have New Wingmen

Taylor doesn’t appear to be fazed over his fractured friendship with Sandoval—in fact, he has moved way on. Over the past few years, the new dad has gotten extremely close to Randall Emmett, the fiancé of “Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent.

Taylor even paid tribute to his friendship with Emmett, writing on Instagram, “We have one those friendships that are just easy, our wives tell us every day how similar we… we call each other just about every day to vent about things and talk about our future, we don’t judge each other, we don’t argue.”

As for Schwartz, he seems to be making time with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy. After Sandoval shared his post of his bromance with Davies, Kennedy posted an Instagram photo of him and Schwartz hamming it up in front of a DJ setup.

“The next real duo,” he captioned the pic.

When some fans questioned what the chummy photo was about, Kennedy directed them to Sandoval’s page.

“If you confused about this post go peep Sandoval’s last ….. “ Kennedy added in the comments section.

While a few fans called the coupling a “betrayal,” others were down for it.

‘The duo we never thought we needed!” one “Vanderpump Rules” fan wrote.

