Bar Star Weighs in on Cast for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

On May 13, 2022, Bravo confirmed that it would be bringing back another season of “Vanderpump Rules” after several weeks of uncertainty.

People magazine reports that the show has been renewed for a 10th season, though there wasn’t any sort of cast confirmation or announcement paired with the news. Many fans seem to have just assumed that the VPR season 9 cast would be returning to carry on with the show, but lately, it’s sounding more like the upcoming cast could have some changes.

During an Amazon Live on May 19, 2022, longtime “Pump Rules” star Lala Kent gave fans a bit of an update when it comes to the new season. She admitted that she has no idea whether or not she will be asked to return to the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said She Found out That VPR Was Renewed When Lisa Vanderpump Posted it on Social Media

While fans might think that production already has everything in place for the new season to start filming ASAP, that doesn’t actually seem to be the case. Kent admits that she doesn’t know what the upcoming cast will look like, and implied that no one has reached out to her about it yet.

“We just got confirmation that season 10 has been picked up. What that means, ya’ll, is I don’t know. The show got picked up, who knows what the cast will look like. That’s my little tea for you guys today. Love to spill tea on Amazon Live,” Kent said.

“I hope everybody [is in]. I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on – I don’t know if that will happen. We’re kind of in the dark with all of it. I literally learned that we were picked up for Season 10 through Lisa’s Instagram post. I was like, ‘was anyone gonna call us and let us know?’ Well that’s because we don’t know what the cast will look like,” Kent continued.

“Don’t tell anybody! I’m sure this will get picked up anyway, but whatever. I spill mad tea on Amazon Live – I can’t help it, I feel like I’m hanging out with my friends,” she added.

A Blind Climbs That Filming Has Already Started

Although Kent says that she doesn’t know whether or not she will be returning to “Vanderpump Rules,” there was a blind released on May 12, 2022, that suggested that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will both be a part of the upcoming season.

“Sources tell me LVP and Ken stopped by Schwartz & Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s a few weeks ago to see the renovation progress … sources say VPR cameras were rolling. Allegedly,” an anonymous source told Bravo and Cocktails via email.

One day earlier, Bravo and Cocktails shared a blind in which an anonymous source claimed that Raquel Leviss confirmed that filming for season 10 was set to begin in June 2022 and that some filming had already taken place during the last week of May 2022.

Bravo has not commented on filming dates nor has the network revealed when season 10 will premiere.

