‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Ready for Reboot With New Cast

Peter Madrigal is ready to see “Vanderpump Rules” go back to its roots.

In an October 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun, the real-life SUR manager said he’d love to see Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant staffers rule the show as they did when the series debuted on Bravo in 2013.

“Of course, why not? Let’s do it. If that’s what it takes to get another show up and running. Let’s do it,” he said, adding, “Just… pay Peter.”

Madrigal’s “Pay Peter” comment seems to refer to his past remarks that producers didn’t want to pay him to appear in season 11, which filmed in late 2023 and aired earlier this year on Bravo.

In March 2024, he told the “Bravo and Blaze” podcast, “Basically, my choice was to come back to the show for free or not do it. I have been getting paid on this show since the inception of the show. And then they asked me [to] do it for free. I got the phone call that basically said, ‘We want you back. But we’re not going to be able to pay you.’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m not coming back.”

Madrigal admitted he has “no idea who is coming back and who is not” for season 12 of the Bravo reality show. None of the original cast members work at Vanderpump’s famous restaurant anymore except for Madrigal.

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” starred Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy. The show has been on “pause” since April in the aftermath of the Scandoval cheating scandal, with no renewal confirmation from Bravo.

SUR Staffers Have Reportedly Already Filmed Scenes

There has long been talk of the possibility of a “Vanderpump Rules” reboot starring new cast members who all work at SUR.

In June 2024, a post on the official SUR Instagram page featured the current restaurant staff posing together. Bravo TV and the “Vanderpump Rules” production company Evolution Media were also tagged in the post.

Three months later, TMZ reported that a pilot for a potential “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff was being filmed and would include current SUR staff members sans the original “Vanderpump Rules” stars. Bravo has not confirmed that filming took place for a spinoff or reboot.

Madrigal thinks his current staff has what it takes to be reality stars. When talking about current staffers, he teased to The U.S. Sun, “We’re always dramatic here. It’s the same thing as season one! Exact same thing: drama, drama, drama. Same [expletive] different year. Getting drunk, chilling out with each other, partying all the time.”

The Fate of the Original ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast is Still in Limbo

There has been no word on any cast members returning for “Vanderpump Rules” or a spinoff. In October 2024, a source told The Daily Mail that some of the original cast members were engaged in salary disputes with the network. Another insider claimed that producers have auditioned some potential newcomers for the show but that “nothing has been decided yet as far as the future“ of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In June, People magazine confirmed that the series will not be canceled. Vanderpump also confirmed that season 12 will happen—it’s just unclear when.”’Vanderpump Rules’ is on hiatus just for a little bit,” the restaurant owner told E! News in an interview. “Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit.”