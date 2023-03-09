‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Wants To See An All-Girl Cast

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” could get a major shakeup following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal – and one star wants to see all the guys go.

Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss, TMZ reported on March 3, 2023, which sparked outrage in the Bravoverse. One of the most vocal cast members has been Lala Kent, who said she normally wouldn’t want to see anyone fired, but would like to see a major change for the Bravo reality show.

In an Amazon Live on March 7, 2023, Kent addressed the status of Sandoval and Leviss on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I never would wish anyone to be fired,” she revealed. “I will say, I do like all-female casts. I feel like every season, Tom Sandoval wants to go toes with me. And I’m like, ‘Why am I arguing with a grown man again?’”

“I have yet to see any of the dudes on the show now go at it,” she continued. “I feel like I’m constantly battling men on this show, and I’m a little over it.”

Kent noted that the Toms – Sandoval and Schwartz – have had her “triggered” for a while now. She added that Schwartz is as “weak as it gets” and Sandoval “couldn’t be further” from who he pretended to be.

Andy Cohen Has No Say in “Vanderpump Rules” Casting

In addition to the Toms, Leviss, Madix, and Kent, the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” features Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump.

On social media, some fans are already calling for Sandoval and Leviss’ firings. When asked about firing Leviss from the Bravo reality show, Andy Cohen admitted he has no say in what happens next because he hasn’t worked on “Vanderpump Rules” since season 7.

“I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Monday, March 6. “I’m only a reunion guy.”

While Cohen isn’t sure about Leviss’ future, the former pageant queen may have already made the decision on her own. According to the Los Angeles Times, Leviss has filed a restraining order against Shay, who was once one of her best friends, amid rumors that the “Good as Gold” singer punched Leviss when she learned of the affair news. On her Amazon Live, Kent said, “I’ve talked to Scheana. That [story] never came up to me.”

Tom Sandoval Has Already Threatened to Quit Filming “Vanderpump Rules”

When Sandoval and Leviss’ scandal broke on March 3, Bravo’s cameras were on the scene almost immediately to film emergency scenes for the backend of the currently airing 10th season. While Sandoval did shoot scenes with Madix and later, Leviss, he reportedly didn’t like how the latter scene went and asked for a re-do.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Sandoval “wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light.” But when he approached production to say he wanted to re-shoot the scene, he was shut down.

“Tom told production that he would no longer shoot ‘Vanderpump Rules’ if they don’t listen to him,” the insider added.

