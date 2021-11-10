‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star ‘Shocked’ By Katie Maloney’s Abortion

Some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members were surprised by Katie Maloney’s admission that she terminated a pregnancy early in her relationship with Tom Schwartz.

In an interview with Buzz, “Vanderpump Rules” newcomer Charli Burnett said she didn’t know about her co-star’s abortion until she saw her talking about it in a scene on the Bravo reality show.

“I was actually really shocked,” Charli said in the interview. “I watched it at the same time everyone else did and I was like, ‘Wow, that was something that I wasn’t expecting Katie to share with everyone.’ I didn’t even know about that. I honestly commend her bravery. That’s not easy.”

Charli added that she hopes Katie’s openness about her abortion will help other young women who find themselves in a similar situation.

“I feel like it’s this weird thing that we all know it happens but everyone’s ashamed to talk about for some reason,” she said. “So her opening that door was really, really amazing.”

Katie Maloney Opened Up On-Camera About an Abortion That She Had a Decade Ago

Fans have watched Katie’s fertility struggles unfold this season on “Vanderpump Rules.” In a scene that aired in October 2021, Katie, 34, talked about the unplanned pregnancy that she decided to terminate 10 years ago when she first started dating Tom. The couple rehashed their difficult decision as they filled out paperwork for a fertility clinic that included a question about prior pregnancies.

In a confessional, Katie revealed that she had an abortion in 2011 when her future with Tom was very uncertain.

“Tom and I’d been together for a year, and it was not pretty,” she said in the episode. “We fought all the time. I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he’s going to leave and I’m going to be a single mom.”

She added that while she knew she wanted to have kids someday, the pregnancy in her early 20s was “not the right time.”

Katie Revealed That She Felt Pressure When Her Co-Stars Started Having Babies & That She Didn’t Appreciate Lisa Vanderpump’s Questioning

Over the past year, fans have seen “Vanderpump Rules” alums Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent all welcome their first babies as Katie and Tom continue to struggle with getting pregnant.

Katie recently addressed the situation on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

“So everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next,” she said. “But I started to feel like all eyes were on me. And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep trying! Keep going! It was a lot … I wasn’t handling it very well … This is just so much pressure.”

Katie also noted that she didn’t appreciate her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, asking her personal questions about her fertility issues.

“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’” Katie said. “That question — I get where it was coming from, it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive. Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried.’”

Katie has said that she is happy for her friends who are now moms, and that it just may not be the right time for her and Tom to become parents.

“I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” the former SURver recently said, per Us Weekly. It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

