‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby Sleeps Through Santa Visit: PHOTO

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright traveled to Kentucky for the holidays, and their little boy took part in a Christmas tradition – sort of.

While in Cartwright’s home state, the ex-Bravo stars and their 1-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi, hit the mall to visit Santa Claus, but little Cruz was out before Santa could say “Ho ho ho.”

Cruz Cauchi Slept Through His Visit With Santa Claus

Fans know that Taylor and Cartwright are huge Christmas fans. Their massive collection of holiday decor is kept in a storage unit, and once Cartwright gets in motion the couple’s Valley Village, California home is filled with lights, trees, garlands, and more. Taylor loves the holidays so much that in 2019 he posted to Instagram with an offer to buy Christmas trees for followers who were having a tough time financially. “We should all have a tree at Christmas,” he wrote at the time.

So it’s no surprise that now that they’re parents in 2022, Taylor and Cartwright wanted to partake in the Christmas tradition of a Santa photo with their son.

On his Instagram story on December 22, 2022, Taylor shared a view of his in-laws’ Kentucky yard with the caption, “We are about to get hit with some serious weather but first we are going to see the big guy… Santa.”

Once they made it to their destination, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared a photo of Cruz in awe of a winter wonderland-themed holiday display with stuffed penguins and polar bears. The toddler wore a tan sweater with red reindeer on it as he took in the wintery display.

But when Cartwright shared Cruz’s Santa photos on Instagram, fans could see that the little boy was sound asleep in Santa’s arms. A second photo showed the snoozing child oblivious to Santa as he read him a Christmas story.

“Cruz has absolutely no idea that he met Santa today,” Cartwright captioned the photos.

Taylor shared the same photos with the caption,” Well we sorta saw Santa.”

On Cruz’s Instagram page, the couple also joked about their son’s impromptu nap, with the caption, “He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake.“

Several fellow Bravo stars reacted to the photos.

“That is insanely precious!!!” wrote former co-star Scheana Shay.

“Aweee little sleeping Angel!!” added VPR star Raquel Leviss.

“Hahaha awww better than crying I guess!” chimed in former “Summer House” star Stephen McGee.

Cruz Cauchi Was More Alert For His 1st Visit With Santa in 2021

Cruz Cauchi was one of four babies born to “Vanderpump Rules” stars in 2021. In January, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. Lala Kent and her now-ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, welcomed daughter Ocean in March, and in April of that year, Cartwright and Taylor welcomed Cruz Michael not long before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed a daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

For Cruz’s very first Christmas in his mom’s Kentucky hometown, he had a successful visit with Santa. While some babies cry at the sight of the jolly old man, a then 8-month-old Cruz was all smiles as he posed in a reindeer sweater and sat on Santa’s lap while visiting him in Lexington, Kentucky. In one pic, he even looked Santa right in the eye.

“Santa said I’ve been a reallyyyy good boy this year! #babysfirstchristmas,“ Cartwright captioned the photo of her son’s first Santa visit.

