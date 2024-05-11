‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Have a Theory About Deleted Season 11 Finale Scene

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have questions about a scene that was cut from Bravo’s broadcast of the season 11 finale.

On May 7, 2024, the season 11 finale, titled “Plot Twist,” aired on Bravo. The episode was filmed at celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan’s Gold Bar Whiskey collab event in San Francisco. But a scene that didn’t make the network was featured on Peacock’s uncensored and extended version, and fans were confused about why it wasn’t part of the original cut.

In the scene, an unidentified man started a fight after getting booted from the VIP area for the event. Cast member Tom Sandoval attempted to break up the fight, despite the fact that a security guard was already handling the situation.

Some fans think Sandoval and/or producers set up the scene to make Sandoval look like a hero.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Deleted Scene Shows Sandoval Stepping In

In the scene, a visibly intoxicated man dances over to the VIP section where series stars Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber, James Kennedy, and Brock Davies are hanging out.

At one point, Kent is heard saying, “I don’t want to dance with this person.” She dances away from the random guy. “Why do strangers want to, like, lap dance and bump on us?” Maloney asks.

As the man dances closer, he starts to wave liquor bottles and drink from other people’s wine glasses. Kent says, “Please remove this man.”

Kennedy then asks someone, “Who the [expletive] is that guy?” He instructs Davies to get him out of the VIP area. The man then gets into an altercation with a security guard. Kent says the man smacked the guard, and the sound of glass breaking is heard.

Enter Sandoval, who demands to know what is going on. “Guys, what’s going on?” he asks as he breaks through the crowd and into the line of fire. As Sandoval attempts to intervene, the man throws a glass of wine at him. He then grabs a chair to seemingly try to hit him. Security finally grabs the guy and takes him out of the venue.

As everyone appears confused about who the mystery guest is, Sandoval says, “I just wanted to get him out of here.”

Last fall, footage from the VPR final brawl leaked online after the cast filmed at Gold Bar Whiskey’s tasting room inside the Treasure Island Museum, according to Entertainment Tonight. The incidents leading up to the fight were not revealed at that time.

Fans Noted that the Man in Question Posed With Members of Sandoval’s Friend Group Earlier in the Night

Fans debated the deleted scene in a Reddit thread. Some felt the scene appeared to be set up. One Reddit user noted there were pictures of the same guy in photos with several of Sandoval’s friends from earlier in the night. Another posted a link to a photo of the man posing with VPR alum Israel Isaac. “This guy gained entrance to the party with their group and was in several promotional pictures with their group that night,” the Redditor wrote.

“Their friend Kyle Chan and their friend Israel who works at Sur, both have taken pictures with their arms slung around this person smiling…I think the whole thing is completely set up. This dude is in their circuit or an acquaintance of their circuit,” another wrote.

“I think it was a set up. Tom was trying to be a hero and flopped,” another Reddit user speculated.

“I thought this when I saw Sandoval coming out of nowhere to get between this guy and the security guard. Lol like that’s his job? It was so clumsy and obvious this guy was part of Sandoval’s last desperate act to finish off his redemption tour,” another chimed in.

“I think Sandoval paid him to make the ruckus so he could try to be the hero,” another agreed.

Another compared Sandoval to the villain Cal Hockley in the 1997 movie “Titanic.”

“Tom Sandoval would have immediately pushed Rose off her door in the Atlantic Ocean (had he not been able to manipulate his way into a lifeboat with the women and children). There is no way in hell he’d run into a fight for real,” the Redditor wrote.

Fans have complained that the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” focused on giving Sandoval a “redemption arc” following his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss last year.

The season 11 finale ended with Sandoval cackling after several cast members turned on his ex, Ariana Madix. “I love it. It’s good for me,” he said as the scene faded to black.

