‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Shocked by Raquel Leviss Laughing in Leaked Season 10 Finale Trailer

“Vanderpump Rules” fans reacted to a leaked cut of the season 10 finale trailer that seemingly forced Bravo to prematurely drop the final version more than a week early.

On May 2, 20223, social media was abuzz as shocking “Vanderpump Rules” footage was leaked online and then taken down before being re-uploaded again, per Glamour. Later in the day, Bravo shared a slightly different version with the teaser, “You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it.”

Once fans clicked on the official finale trailer, they were stunned by some of the scenes filmed in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal — including one in which Leviss was seen laughing while talking about the affair. The scenes were shot in March 2023, days after Sandoval and Leviss’ affair was uncovered by Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Laughed About the Affair as Cameras Rolled

The “Vanderpump Rules” finale trailer featured a tense scene with Madix and Sandoval at their Valley Village home as the bar owner tried to explain how his friendship with Leviss became so close.

“I don’t give a f*** about f***ing Raquel!” Madix screamed at her ex. “Your friendship is f***ing bulls–t!” After Sandoval accused Madix of knowing “everything” beforehand, she fired back with, “I regret ever loving you!”

A later scene featured Leviss’ former fiancé, James Kennedy, talking to her on speakerphone and asking if she and Sandoval are now an “item.” Leviss replied,“No.”

But the former pageant queen was also seen laughing as she met with Sandoval at her apartment to discuss their affair. Leviss laughed as she told Sandoval, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

On social media, fans reacted to Leviss’ laughter after cheating with her close friend’s longtime boyfriend.

“That trailer has me shook. Raquel laughing at the end with Sandoval is mind-boggling. Both of them are awful,” one commenter wrote.

“This just made me angry all over again 😩 Raquel LAUGHING?! oh I’m so glad Scheana knocked her upside her head, “ another wrote.

Another fan noted that sometimes laughter comes from being nervous or anxious, but added, “Raquel’s laughter in these clips just doesn’t come across as nervous laughter … it seems like she is enjoying the chaos.”

”I am astonished at Raquel laughing talking to Sandoval,” another fan tweeted. “She acts like a teenager not understanding what has happened & the consequences. I think Sandoval is a 40+ narcissistic game player, a real piece of crap.”

Others pointed out that it’s no surprise that Sandoval didn’t like how his scene with Leviss turned out. “I’m starting to understand why Tom fought with the producers to reshoot that scene @ Raquel’s place. There is no returning from that,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that after Sandoval and Leviss filmed the scene, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wanted a re-do. “Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it,” the insider shared, “Tom told production that he would no longer shoot ‘Vanderpump Rules’ if they don’t listen to him.”

Tom Sandoval Hinted He Cheated on Ariana Madix Before His Affair With Raquel Leviss

Sandoval’s scene with Leviss wasn’t the only one that was shocking. In another scene, Sandoval was filmed defending his affair to his best friend Tom Schwartz. He was also seen explaining to Scheana Shay that he has been planning to break up with Madix before he got involved with Leviss. After Sandoval said, “I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” Shay fired back with, “But you didn’t. You f***ed her best friend instead!”

Later in the clip, Sandoval hinted that there “was one other time” that he was unfaithful to Madix. The trailer ended with his ex, Kristen Doute, arriving on the scene and saying to Madix, “You ready?”

Allegations about Sandoval’s past cheating are nothing new. When Sandoval first started dating Madix in 2013, Doute claimed he cheated on her with a woman from Miami named Annemarie Kunkel. During a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sandoval’s former friend, Jax Taylor, backed Doute’s claim about “Miami Girl.”

“I was there for the first week during the Miami situation,” Taylor said of Sandoval’s early relationship with Madix. “I was there the week they started dating when this happened. I said it many times. It 100 percent happened. I was in the room next to him.”

Taylor also claimed that there have been other times that Sandoval was unfaithful to Madix. “Not only the Miami situation,” he told host Andy Cohen. “That was week one of their relationship, by the way. There’s been other times.”

In March, a source close to Sandoval told Heavy, “Sandoval has certainly never spoken to Jax about any of his relationships and has seen him once in the last two years.”

