Fans Are Ready to Say Goodbye to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Many fans would agree that “Vanderpump Rules” isn’t what it used to be. Over the past few seasons, the reality television show has changed from a group of people navigating life while all being connected through Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant venture, to a look into the home lives of a group of friends who may or may not even still work in the restaurant business.

And while the show has evolved into something totally different this season, it’s not just the way that things are edited. The show is missing some of its core characters, including Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor (love him or hate him), which has completely changed the “VPR” dynamic in more ways than one.

On the current season, fans have been following along as Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz take on the lead roles, being at the head of their friend group, and diving in to a new bar project without Vanderpump’s financial backing. It’s been an interesting change, but one that many fans aren’t quite sure of. In fact, many feel that the show simply isn’t what it used to be and something needs to change — fast.

Some Fans Don’t Think Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute & Others Should Have Been Fired

In a debate about the apparent downfall of what is the current “Vanderpump Rules,” many fans agreed that letting the original cast members go wasn’t the right move. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired by the network after they called in a false police report on Black cast member Faith Stowers, according to E! News.

Bravo also cut ties with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after “the resurfacing of past tweets containing racist, homophobic and mysoginicstic comments,” according to Entertainment Tonight. And while Max and Brett certainly weren’t OG cast members, they really helped cultivate the show’s overall landscape.

Join all of the above with the exit of Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, and one might wonder how the show would go one. But it did, and for a lot of fans, it’s not good.

“They never should have fired all those original cast members. I completely understand that they made some horrible decisions and deserved to be punished. But this is reality tv…it’s supposed to be real,” one Redditor wrote, starting a thread.

“I agree, they should not have fired the others. I think it would have been interesting to see the fallout of their actions play out on TV,” one person commented.

“They should have never fired half the cast. They caved to the internet outrage mob and this is the result. 8 sucked cause the new people they brought on sucked and had some bizarre fake love triangle that made no sense. It would have been cool to see the evolution into parenting, but we will likely never know now. Bravo ruined a good thing,” another person added.

Some Fans Think it’s Time for ‘VPR’ to End

For some fans, the show has gotten so bad, that they feel it should just be taken off the air altogether. There has been quite a bit of discussion about the future of the show, and while some fans are willing to give the show one more season, others are just done watching.

“This new season is so bad!!! I’m so sick of everyone. Especially the Toms, who I generally like. It needs to end. I feel like it’s been a chore keeping up with this new season,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Nothing on the show feels authentic anymore. I know it’s reality television but almost every single scene feels scripted, produced, forced, fake. RIP VPR indeed,” another person wrote.

“Yeah I think it’s done. I’m watching the new season and I cannot stand Lala. So fake,” a Redditor commented on a different thread about the show.

