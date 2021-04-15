Bravo Exec Talks Behind-The-Scenes of Controversial ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

In a new story published by Vulture, Alex Baskin, president of Evolution Media, is opening up about the behind-the-scenes of the decision to fire multiple Vanderpump Rules stars this past summer. Stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprinoi were all let go after their past racially insensitive comments and actions were discovered. Evolution Media is the company that produces Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“The audience has been really clear that they do expect us to take some accountability for the people that we have on the air and that it isn’t acceptable for us just to say, ‘We’re just the observers,” Baskin recently revealed to Vulture.

“We all wanted to be respectful to the moment but not prisoners of the moment,” Baskin said to Vulture about their decision to let the Vanderpump Rules stars go. “That’s sort of the thing about being one of the really white-hot stories at the time; other shows were going to make their decisions based on how ours netted out.”

As suggested in the article, another aspect of their decision-making process was the fact that production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time. This meant that there was no way to show the stars’ reaction or any consequences to their actions being exposed on camera. Baskin also noted that these firings were important, as they were going to set a precedent for other Bravo talent, cementing the idea that this behavior was unacceptable.

However, Baskin also revealed to Vulture that, at times, he still second-guesses the decision to fire the stars. “Is there another way of handling it?” Baskin said. “Potentially turning it into a teaching moment? It’s really hard because they’re not bad people.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said That She Understood Bravo’s Decision

During a January appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Lisa Vanderpump revealed her thoughts about the firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Doute and Schroeder were fired from the Vanderpump Rules after it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, for a crime that she did not commit.

“I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it had also been an accumulation of things she had done,” Vanderpump said about Schroeder on the podcast. “It wasn’t just one remark, and I think the fact that she was proactive in calling with this whole Faith situation just was not the way to handle things.”

Vanderpump also explained that she doesn’t believe that the two girls are racist. “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not,” Vanderpump shared. “Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Were Also Let Go

In December, former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced that they would not be returning to the show for season nine. It was later revealed that the two were let go.

In June 2020, Faith Stowers called for Taylor to be fired from the show, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that he was extremely mean. “He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started,” Stowers claimed. “He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Stowers continued, “He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he’s wrong. She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well.”

