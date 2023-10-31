‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Celebrate Halloween at Grand Opening of Jax Taylor’s Bar: PHOTOS

Cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” celebrated Halloween at the grand opening of Jax Taylor’s new bar, Jax’s Studio City.

On October 28, 2023, multiple stars from the Bravo reality show dressed up for a Halloween costume party at Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright’s Ventura Boulevard bar. And there was even a surprising appearance by Taylor’s on-and-off friend Tom Sandoval, who rocked roller blades in the jam-packed venue.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Dressed as Roger & Jessica Rabbit

In photos posted to Instagram, Taylor and his wife were dressed as “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” characters Roger and Jessica Rabbit. Taylor wore red suspender pants and bunny ears, while Cartwright donned a long red-haired wig and a chic yellow raincoat and detective hat.

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” Cartwright captioned the post in a nod to Jessica Rabbit’s famous line from the 1989 movie.

Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies were also guests at the grand opening. Shay wore a glam witch outfit that sparkled, while her husband was dressed as a dashing vampire.

A more surprising guest was Tom Sandoval. Taylor has repeatedly spoken out about Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. But he has come around in recent months. In October 2023, Taylor told Page Six he decided to “take the high road” with Sandoval. “Everybody makes mistakes, but I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years … I think he’s learned his lesson and I think he’s moving on,“ Taylor said.

Sandoval showed up to Jax’s Studio City’s grand opening dressed as Roller Skating Barbie. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wore pink bike shorts, a long blonde wig, and rollerblades as he showed off his moves in the crowded bar.

Sandoval’s best friend and bar partner Tom Schwartz wore a long brown wig and a UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs t-shirt to portray John Travolta’s “Pulp Fiction” character Vincent Yega.

Jax Taylor Said the Grand Opening Bash was a Big Success

Taylor raved about the successful Halloween party on his Instagram page. “The Grand opening last night was an absolute success,” he wrote on October 29. “Thank you to all my friends who came and made it so special and also to all my new friends that I made last night.”

“I want @jaxstudiocity to be that place where anyone can go and relax whether you want to listen to tunes in the lounge or watch sports and play darts/cornhole in the beer garden. Our menu in my opinion is absolutely incredible from the pizza and wings, to the flat breads and @mamawsbeercheese,” he added.

Taylor and Cartwright first announced their bar news on the August 3, 2023 episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast. The couple hosted a soft opening for the bar in September, just one month after making the announcement they were opening a bar.

Some fans have wondered how Jax’s Studio City opened so fast, unlike Sandoval and Schwartz’s bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. Schwartz and Sandoval’s Franklin Village bar was more than a year in the making.

Taylor told People he and his wife “worked really, really hard to get this open really fast.” Cartwright noted that they were also ‘lucky” to find great partners. They also scored a venue that came with an already-established liquor license. “We were able to just take it over and change the way it looks,” she told People.

In an interview with The Sun, Taylor called his bar a “dream come true.” “Every guy that I know growing up would love to own a sports bar slash restaurant,” he said.

