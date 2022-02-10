‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Dishes on His Dating Life

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy opened up about his dating life during a February 2022 appearance on his castmate Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

As fans are aware, Kennedy and his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss let their co-stars know that they had broken up during the production of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion special. According to Page Six, the professional DJ hinted that he could be dating someone new after he shared a brief video that featured an unidentified woman on his Instagram Stories. The clip, posted on January 24, showed Kennedy grasping her hand. The publication reported that the video was filmed in Las Vegas, where he was celebrating his 30th birthday.

James Kennedy Shared Information About His New Date

In the “Give Them Lala” episode, uploaded on February 9, Kennedy revealed that he “might be seeing” the woman from his Instagram Stories. He then showed his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star a picture of him sharing a smooch with her. Upon seeing the photo, Kent exclaimed that “she is very pretty.”

During the interview, Kennedy shared that he met his new love interest at a Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras concert, “where [he] DJed,” in January 2022. After Kent asked if she was “a fan” of “Vanderpump Rules,” the professional DJ revealed that his date’s friends were viewers of the show. He went on to say that he would be willing to be romantically involved with a Bravo fan.

“I’m not scared of fans, I don’t know why everyone is f***ing — I don’t see why everyone’s obsession is don’t date a fan and stuff. It’s like oh okay because you’re doing so much in your f***ing life. At one point I’m a fan of someone else, you know, what I mean. Like who I am to say, ‘Oh well I’m not going to date a f***ing fan.’ You know, I hate that. I would date all the fans,” quipped Kennedy.

The 30-year-old also revealed whether he planned on having the unidentified woman be a part of “Vanderpump Rules” if it is renewed for a tenth season.

“Look, it’s still too early to say, honestly. I do like this girl. I really do. I mean I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that. That’s kind of where my head was with Raquel back in the day it was like, ‘Oh yeah you’ll come on the show,’” explained Kennedy.

Lala Kent Discussed Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy’s Breakup

During the February 2 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent spoke about Leviss and Kennedy’s breakup. She asserted that she was genuinely shocked when the former couple shared that they had split up during the reunion. The mother-of-one explained that she was unable to be in the studio with her castmates because she “had a COVID exposure.” She shared that while she was at her house preparing for the reunion special, her co-star Scheana Shay had texted her that “James is on 10 and Raquel seems very down.”

“I was like, ‘That’s weird.’ But no one told us anything. And they certainly didn’t tell us until they were on camera,” shared Kent.

She also referenced Kennedy’s Instagram Stories that featured his new date.

“I texted him and I was like, ‘Yo, yo kid. Who is this? Who is this?’ And he told me,” said the Bravo star.

