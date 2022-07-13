Vanderpump Rules Baby Attends 1st Red Carpet Premiere

Jax Taylor hasn’t shied away from the Hollywood life quite yet.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has been vocal about how he’d like to hightail it out of Hollywood now that he’s a dad. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.

In 2021, Taylor told “Access” that he is strongly considering moving out of his Valley Village, California home to raise his son in another part of the country.

“I’m still not 100 percent sure I want to live here and raise a family in California,” Taylor said in 2021. “I’m a Midwest guy, my wife’s from Kentucky. We grew up with a different lifestyle. I don’t want my kids to miss out on what I had growing up and took for granted– living in cul de sacs, having the neighborhood kids. going to public schools and just being around family.”

But while he is still living in Southern California, Taylor is taking advantage of some of the perks the area has to offer.

Jax Taylor’s Son Attended His 1st Red Carpet Event in Los Angeles

In a series of photos and video shared to his Twitter account on July 10, 2022, Taylor revealed that his son hit the red carpet for the premiere of the family-friendly film “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

In one pic, the toddler posed with his parents on the red carpet in front of the Los Angeles venue for the premiere of the movie. The event was part of Paramount Pictures Studios Family Day for the flick, and in addition to photo ops, there was food and games for attendees.

“Cruz’s first carpet event,” Taylor captioned the pic.

Taylor also shared videos of Cartwright carrying Cruz in her arms as they walked into the theater.

“Cruz’s first red carpet movie! #PawsofFury @PawsofFuryMovie,” he wrote.

The dad of one later shared a pic of his son sound asleep during the car ride home.

“He’s spent after a long day of activities and red carpets…tough life,” Taylor tweeted.

Other Bravo TV Personalities Attended the ‘Paws of Fury’ Premiere

Taylor and his family weren’t the only Bravolebrities at the movie premiere. In photos posted by Getty Images, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp was photographed on the “Paws of Fury” red carpet with her husband, Edwin Arroyave. According to The Daily Mail, Mellencamp-Arroyave’s two older kids, Slate, 9, and Cruz, 7 were seen running through an obstacle course that had been set up for the event.

In addition, RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff also posed at the “Paws of Fury” premiere, which is not a big surprise considering her husband, Rob Minkoff, worked as a director for the film.

According to IMDb, “Paws of Fury” is an animated feature film about a dog that has big dreams of becoming a samurai. The movie features the voices of Michael Cera, George Takei, Ricky Gervais, Kylie Kuioka, Samuel L. Jackson, and Hollywood legend Mel Brooks, and it will be released in theaters on July 15, 2022.

