Vanderpump Rules Stars Throw Surprise Party for Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor is no longer a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” but he keeps in touch with several stars from the Bravo reality show.

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright exited “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020, and welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021, around the same time that fellow VPR alums Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay also had babies.

During a 2021 appearance on “The Doctors,” Taylor admitted that he mostly stays in touch with his former co-stars who are parents. “The ones that have kids,” he said. “And those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now — other parents. We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together. All our kids are months apart.”

But Taylor’s July 2022 birthday party included a surprising guest list that hints that his core friend group has changed a bit.

Jax Taylor Celebrated His 43rd Birthday with Several Friends

Taylor’s birthday is July 11, but his wife and friends celebrated a few days early with a surprise party at The Belmont in Los Angeles on July 9.

On his Instagram story, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz shared a video of Taylor being surprised by his friends as he walked into the L.A. bar. Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute also shared a pic from the event, which showed Taylor posing with her, Schwartz, Scheana Shay, SUR manager Peter Madrigal, and other friends.

“Aww, this is FRAMILY!” Doute captioned the pic. “Happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend love you stop blocking me or don’t can’t wait for what’s to come….”

Taylor’s publicist also posted several photos from the party, including one of the birthday boy wearing a crown, and a shot of his red and black iced birthday cake with a “43” candle in it.

On his Instagram story, Taylor dropped details on the cake. “I’ve been getting the same birthday cake every year since I was 10, mint chip ice cream cake from @BaskinRobbins,” he wrote. “Thanks to my wife for an amazing bday party!”

Jax Taylor is No Longer on Speaking Terms With Several of His Former VPR Co-Stars

Taylor’s birthday party was missing several key members from the “Vanderpump Rules” family, but it’s not a huge surprise. The former SUR bartender has had falling-outs with a few of his ex-co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder. While the exes were close over the past few years and spent time together as new parents, they are currently not on speaking terms after Taylor and Cartwright blew off Schroeder’s wedding ceremony in Italy in May.

On July 1, Cartwright told the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast that the rift was caused after her husband sent rage texts complaining about the wedding to one of the guys in the wedding party.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” Cartwright told Shay on the podcast. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text. He was telling their best friend Rob and he ended up showing them the message. … I was very upset with him. … I feel terrible because I do love them. I’ve reached out since the wedding. …I haven’t gotten any response just yet.”

Taylor has also had a falling out with Tom Sandoval, his former best friend who was also a best man at his 2019 wedding. At the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion, Sandoval admitted that he and Taylor are “in different places in our lives” now. Sandoval added that he runs into Taylor sometimes and that they’ll “take a shot together,” but his girlfriend Ariana Madix noted that Taylor didn’t attend Katie Maloney’s Christmas party because he knew Sandoval would be there.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book