Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor Says He is a ‘Stage Dad’

Jax Taylor surprised fans with a recent social media post.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been vocal about how he plans to move out of the Los Angeles area now that he has started a family. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021, and have talked about plans to move to the Midwest or Florida.

In November 2021, Taylor told “Access” he wants his kids to have a normal childhood.

“I don’t want my kids to miss out on what I had growing up and took for granted– living in cul de sacs, having the neighborhood kids, going to public schools, and just being around family,” he said.

He admitted that while living in L.A. would be “open” to open to returning to TV in a show about parenting or the life he lives “right now,” and his wife added, “I think it would be awesome for people to see this chapter with Cruz.”

But while no reality TV deal has been announced for the couple, Taylor has teased that his son is working as an “actor.”

Jax Taylor Shared Photos of Cruz on the Set for a TV Shoot

My little actor on set today! 🎬💜 pic.twitter.com/4N9GnpVs5i — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 12, 2022

Taylor recently shared a few social media posts that had fans talking. The former SUR bartender posted a photo of his son to Twitter with the caption, “My little actor on set today!”

In a second tweet, he posted a video of little Cruz getting a quick diaper check while getting his hair done by a stylist. “#Stagedad. Giving this movie star a quick diaper check before we hit set,” he captioned the pic.

The “set” seemed to be a setup for one of Cartwright’s Jenny Craig commercials. In January 2022, Cartwright was announced as an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program.

On social media, some commenters took issue with Taylor touting his child as an “actor” after he left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 and hasn’t appeared to work since.

“So do Brat and Jax actually work or just counting on their child getting famous and making money for them,” one Reddit user wrote. “It’s like they just can’t let go of the LA lifestyle and will be spending the rest of their lives trying to maintain it. “

Another accused the couple of “pimping out” their child.

“It actually would be respectable for them to not try and fully commoditize their baby and force him into toddler acting,” a commenter wrote.

“Everyone knows this was for [Brittany’s] weight issue commercial,” another chimed in. “Who does he think he’s fooling.”

Jax Taylor Just Took His Son to His 1st Red Carpet Premiere

In July 2022, Taylor posted photos and videos as his 15-month-old son hit his first-ever red carpet for the premiere of the kiddie film “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” In one photo, little Cruz posed with his parents on the red carpet in front of Paramount Pictures Studios.

“Cruz’s first carpet event,” Taylor captioned a pic on his Instagram story.

Taylor also joked about his son’s life as a ‘celebrity” as he later shared a photo of Cruz sound asleep during the car ride home.

“He’s spent after a long day of activities and red carpets…tough life,” Taylor tweeted.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book