‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Clapped Back at Fan in Instagram Comments

On June 25, 2022, Katie Maloney posted a photo in front of three gold balloons that spelled “BDA.”

A Fan Slammed Katie Maloney for Wearing the Same Outfit ‘Over & Over & Over’ & Maloney Responded to the Slight

A fan called out Maloney for her fashion sense.

“Gorgeous. Have you ever seen the Seinfeld where the girl wore the exact same outfit every single day?” a fan wrote on the post. “Well here we are. Except Katie wears a hat that should be retracted and the minidress slit is worn every single day. Over and over and over. Seinfeld. We applaud you Katie for having only one style. A French beret and a minidress.”

Maloney replied back to the fan explaining why she seemed to be wearing the same few things.

“But it makes getting dressed so easy,” she said. “Also my clothes/wardrobe are half unpacked sooo. Bud mostly I’m sticking to a uniform.”

That wasn’t the only comment on Maloney’s fashion.

“The hats…need to stop, Kate. This is an intervention,” a fan wrote.

Despite the few comments about what Maloney was wearing, most fans were curious what BDA stood for and had fun making guesses.

“Big divorce attitude? Lol, I have no clue,” a pumprules Instagram account wrote.

Several other fans made guesses writing things like, “Back door action?”, “Baked. Depressed. Alcohol”, “Better days ahead!??”, “Best. Day. Always,” and “Business Development Administration?”

“Big dick attitude?” someone guessed.

“Blessed Divorce Affirmations,” another fan wrote. “Baby daddy audition ?” someone else guessed.

“BITCHIN’ DIVORCE APARTMENT!!!!” another fan wrote.

A Fan Wondered Why Katie Maloney Had Not Dropped Schwartz From Her Last Name Following Their Break-Up

On March 15, Maloney announced that she and her husband, Tom Schwartz would be splitting up, amicably. Since then, she has left her Instagram name hyphenated with her now-ex.

A fan wondered why she had not changed it yet.

“What I don’t get about these women why do they take so long to take these mens last names off of their last name?” a fan wrote of the hyphenated name in Maloney’s Instagram bio. “Maybe it’s just me but when I’m done I want nothing else to do with that man. I would of been took his name off of my profile but that’s just me.”

Several fans stepped in to defend Maloney’s decision, giving examples of their own split.

“it’s her name now?” someone wrote. “She might not be changing her name back to maiden name? It’s a total pain in the ass to change your name, and expensive too. So she may just keep his name? My sister changed hers back immediately. Her married name was actually more strange than our last name “Redhead” yes you read that right. There was a more unfortunate name she married in to. I promise. Schwartz v. Maloney, neither are bad and both have a great sound with her first name… Being Katie.”

“Yes but Katie doesn’t feel that way about Tom, they both said it was amicable and extremely sad,” someone wrote. “So she wouldn’t be in a rush like you were. She may never change it back. Sheana left her name as Shay, that is not her maiden name, it is Jancen.”

“why is that ridiculous? She is no longer Schwartz,” someone wrote. “I waited until my son was old enough and I asked him if he cared that I was going to change my name back to who I am. He said why are you asking ME? Us women should keep our names in the first place. Where is the LAW/RULE that a women MUST take her husbands name?”

