VPR Star Doesn’t Think She Will Get ‘a Bad Edit’ in Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney joined the show’s cast during its first season, which premiered in 2013. During a December 2022 appearance on former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Katie Maloney teased information about the upcoming tenth season. The reality television personality shared she does not believe her actions will be edited in a bad light.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Does Not Believe She Will ‘Get a Bad Edit’ in Upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season

While recording the podcast episode, Schroeder, who was fired from the series following season 8, shared she was excited to watch the show’s new episodes. She asserted that season 10 will “breathe life back into the show.” Maloney agreed with her former castmate and shared she believes “it’s going to be a good season.” When the “Next Level Basic” author stated she hopes Maloney does not “get a bad edit” in season 10, the 36-year-old replied, “I don’t think so.”

“I don’t think I will. I mean, of course, I have my moments, always, but I don’t know, I can’t help myself,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Maloney, who divorced her ex-husband Tom Schwartz in October 2022, also noted that season 10 is similar to older episodes, as several of the show’s stars are single.

“People are in apartments now, everyone is like ‘oh I don’t like that they are in houses’ – well not anymore! I mean I don’t think anyone has popcorn ceilings but you know, it’s back to a little bit of the basics there, people being single again, it’s a little bit of debauchery again,” quipped the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host.

Katie Maloney Stated She Does Not ‘Take B*******’ on Stassi Schroeder’s Podcast

In the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Maloney explained she has no problem sticking up for herself when she has conflicts with her castmates.

“I’m a no b****** person and I am very direct with things. It’s not about being mean – I don’t like the b******. There’s a lot of b****** with these people sometimes and I f****** can’t deal with it. I have been dealing with that b****** for a really long time. I’m tired,” stated Maloney.

Katie Maloney Referenced Her Breakup with Tom Schwartz on Her Podcast

On a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “You’re Going to Love Me,” Maloney referenced her breakup with Schwartz. She shared she had some difficulty coping with the split but clarified it has not “been the worst” year.

“It has been a massive year. It has been transformative to say the least, it’s been trying,” stated Maloney.

She explained that she would like to strive to be her best self following her divorce.

“There was moments and I did feel I was living my best life at certain times and I was looking my best I’ve looked and feeling the best I looked at moments and there was times I never felt worse, so this year I just kind of want to be on top,” explained the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The reality television personality also shared she would like “to let go of resentment” in 2023.

“I’m so good at it but it does not serve and I hate hate. I hate hating, it can be a great sport at times, you know, and I’m joking when I say that. But it is such a time suck,” stated Maloney.

The upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023.