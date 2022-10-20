‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases ‘Uncomfortable’ Season 10

A “Vanderpump Rules” star said filming for season 10 was not always comfortable – and it’s not hard to figure out why.

In March 2022, VPR veterans Katie Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz announced their split after 12 years together. The exes recently sold the home they shared and finalized their divorce, but they still have to film together on the Bravo reality show.

One filming event took place in August 2022, at Scheana Shay Brock Davies’ wedding weekend in Mexico, where Schwartz ended up hooking up with co-star Raquel Leviss. A source told Us Weekly that the two made out after drinking, and Maloney found out about it.

During a recent AMA with fans, Maloney was asked about her friendships, and she noted that while she didn’t lose “any friends” in the divorce, she “discovered who wasn’t my true friend in the end.”

Katie Maloney said Filming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Was ‘Awkward’ and ‘Uncomfortable’

The upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” will feature several newly single stars. Maloney’s ex, Schwartz, told Variety there’s “a whole new landscape for VPR” in the new season.

“It’s like a VPR reset,” he said, adding that in addition to his marriage, two engagements were broken since viewers last saw the cast.

Maloney told E! News that she faced many “awkward [and] uncomfortable” moments while filming with Schwartz, and hinted that his fling with Leviss caused “tension” between them while shooting the new season. The former SURver added that she has since discovered that it wasn’t just one person who wasn’t her “true” friend. “I felt like I didn’t have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let’s put it that way,” Maloney explained. “A lot of friends who actually weren’t true friends.”

According to BravoTV.com, Maloney doubled down on her claim about the “awkward” moments while at Andy’s Legends Ball during BravoCon. “​There were definitely some awkward moments, yeah,” she told host Andy Cohen during the taping for the special “Watch What Happens Live” event.

Some of the ‘Awkward’ Moments Could Be About Dating

During Andy’s Legends Ball, Maloney was also asked about her dating life and she admitted she is back in the dating pool. “I am dating. Yeah, I definitely am,” she told Cohen on October 16, 2022, just three days after her divorce from Schwartz was finalized.

Maloney dished further about her dating life while speaking to Page Six at BravoCon. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with,” the 35-year-old “Vanderpump Rules “star said. “It’s fun. Single girl Katie is having a good time. It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different.”

Despite his hookup with Leviss, Schwartz said he is not ready to date right now. “At this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me,” the bar owner told E! News. “I’m not even thinking about dating. I’m embracing being single, focusing on my career and business.”

