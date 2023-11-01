See Stassi Schroeder’s Spooky Family Halloween Costume With Beau Clark & Their 2 Kids

Stassi Schroeder celebrated her favorite holiday with a spooky costume idea for her whole family.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, her husband Beau Clark, and their kids Hartford, 2, and Messer, 7 weeks, celebrated Halloween 2023 with a nod to mystery/macabre writer Edgar Allan Poe. But in this case, it was Edgar Allan Beau, and the kids’ costumes, at least, were more cute than scary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder Made Halloween Costumes For Her Kids

Schroeder is known for her love of Halloween and all things spooky. Clark even proposed to her at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2019. “Stassi loves murder, crime, death, and cemeteries, and it was everything she would have hoped for. It was very on-brand for her, and that matters a lot to her,” a source told E! News at the time.

Four years and two kids later, Schroeder shared a photo of a glue gun and black furry material set up on a table in her Hollywood Hills, California home. “Last minute working on the kids costumes,” she captioned a post on her Instagram story on October 31, 2023. “My kids better appreciate this s*** one day.”

Hours later, she showed off the finished product as she and her kids posed in coordinating black, feather-adorned costumes. Family patriarch Beau was dressed as the famous poet, right down to the signature barbell mustache. Schroeder and the two kids wore black feathered outfits to portray ravens, a nod to Poe’s famous 1985 poem, “The Raven.”

“Edgar Allen Beau & his pack of ravens 🐦‍⬛,” Schroeder captioned a slideshow of photos.

Fans and friends reacted to the costume idea.

“Obsessed,” wrote VPR star Lala Kent.

“Beau and The unkindness… sounds like a band,” commented Katie Maloney.

“This is gold. Please tell me you watched The Fall of House of Usher,” another fan chimed in.

Hartford Clark Also Dressed as a ‘Love’ Witch

The Clark family costumes weren’t all scary. Earlier in the day, Hartford donned a “love witch” costume that consisted of a pink witch’s hat, a dress with hearts on it, and a red and pink witch’s broom.

“Hartford’s first costume of the day,” Schroeder captioned a post. “Because obvs an outfit change for trick or treating is necessary,”

Hartford wore the costume as the family went on a daytime costume parade.

Scheana Shay’s Family Dressed as Mummies

Elsewhere in the VPR world, Scheana Shay, her husband Brock Davies, and their 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, dressed as a family of mummies. The trio appeared to be at a Halloween party as they posed in the spooky themed gear.

“They call me Mummy,” Shay captioned a photo from the night

“Ghoul’d As Gold! 👻 Happy Halloween!’ one commenter wrote, in a nod to Shay’s song “Good as Gold.”

And former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright posted photos to her Instagram story as her family took a page from “Jurassic Park.” Cartwright dressed as a park ranger and even decorated her white Jeep with the movie’s logo, while her husband Jax Taylor and their son Cruz dressed as dinosaurs.

