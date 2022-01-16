‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Reunite—Without Kristen Doute

Cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” – both past and present—posed together for a recent group photo, but one important OG was noticeably missing.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder posed with pals Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristina Kelly, and Brittany Cartwright. Schroeder, Kent, and Shay all held their babies, who were all born in early 2021. The occasion was Schroeder’s daughter Hartford’s first birthday party, which was held at her Hollywood Hills home.

“LOTS of female energy in this pic,” Schroeder captioned the post. “Like, a lot a lot. Like possible cat fight a lot. But also… family.”

“Such a special day for baby girl Hartford,” wrote Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

“I love this so much,” Scheana Shay wrote of the photo.

“My girls,” added Lala Kent.

Kristen Doute Was Missing From the Photo

Fans know that Stassi Schroeder had a falling out with Kristen Doute that played out during their final season together on “Vanderpump Rules.” The feud also moved to social media after Doute poked fun at Schroeder’s former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, according to E! News. At the time, Schroeder said she was rethinking inviting Doute to her wedding to Beau Clark. “Don’t expect a wedding invitation and wonder why we’re not friends when you’re sitting on an after-show talking about me that way,” she said of Doute. “That doesn’t make me want to reach out.”

But since that time, the two reconciled. The longtime friends seemed to have reconnected in June 2020 when they were both fired from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a racism controversy. Over the past year, Schroeder and Doute have been photographed hanging out together.

For Schroeder’s birthday party post, Doute did reply in the comment section to reveal that she wished she was in the picture.

“This is magical photoshop me in,” wrote Doute.

“[Kristen Doute] I wish you could’ve been there!!!!!” replied Schroeder.

But some fans begged to differ. One commenter wrote that it wouldn’t “be magical” with Doute. Another wrote it was “perfect” without her.

Others thought it seemed off that Doute wasn’t at the event with her longtime co-stars.

“@kristendoute was looking for you! Thought you were there for baby’s bday? So many beautiful new Momma’s &beautiful women in the pic,” one fan wrote.

Another follower noted that people should realize “this isn’t the show … this is a little girls birthday party.”

Doute did not chime in to explain why she missed baby Hartford’s birthday party.

Several other fans wanted to know why Brittany Cartwright was not holding her son, Cruz, in the photo. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son in April 2020.

Cartwright posted to her Instagram story to reveal that Cruz had a cold so he had to stay home with his dad and miss the party.

The Vanderpump Rules Ladies Got Together for New Year’s Eve

Although Doute missed out on the birthday festivities, she did turn up for New Year’s Eve bash with several members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast earlier this month.

In a photo shared to her Instagram page, Doute posed front and center next to Schroeder at a party hosted at one of the houses in Valley Village, the California neighborhood where several “Vanderpump Rules” star live.

“I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 2022+,” she captioned the post.

